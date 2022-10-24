Data Engineer – Johannesburg – up to R700k PA at e-Merge IT Recruitment

A fantastic opportunity with one of the biggest names in the financial industry! This financial industry giant is looking for an experienced, innovative, driven individual to join their team as a Data Engineer. If you are not only good with tech, but also great at dealing with people and managing relationships, then this gig could be for you!

Got The Skills & Experience?

8 years relevant experience (3-5 years in a data management/business role)

Data Management (DAMA) Certification

Certification/formal training in relevant technology

SQL

AB Initio

Minimum NQF Level – Diploma (Degree in IT, Business Management, Mathematics/Statistics preferable)

Types of Exposure

Built and maintained stakeholder & client relationships

Developed and Implemented Communications Strategy

Supported Transformation & Improved Processes and Culture

Manage internal process

Reference Number for this position is BRM55672 which is a Permanent position based in Sandton, Johannesburg offering a cost to company salary of up to R700k PA negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Bryce on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

