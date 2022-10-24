Data Engineer – Johannesburg – up to R700k PA at e-Merge IT Recruitment

A fantastic opportunity with one of the biggest names in the financial industry! This financial industry giant is looking for an experienced, innovative, driven individual to join their team as a Data Engineer. If you are not only good with tech, but also great at dealing with people and managing relationships, then this gig could be for you!
Got The Skills & Experience?
- 8 years relevant experience (3-5 years in a data management/business role)
- Data Management (DAMA) Certification
- Certification/formal training in relevant technology
- SQL
- AB Initio
- Minimum NQF Level – Diploma (Degree in IT, Business Management, Mathematics/Statistics preferable)
Types of Exposure
- Built and maintained stakeholder & client relationships
- Developed and Implemented Communications Strategy
- Supported Transformation & Improved Processes and Culture
- Manage internal process
Reference Number for this position is BRM55672 which is a Permanent position based in Sandton, Johannesburg offering a cost to company salary of up to R700k PA negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Bryce on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.
