Group Finance Systems Manager at The Focus Group

The Group Finance Systems Manager is responsible for developing, implementing and maintaining not only our core ERP system, Oracle Netsuite, but any other integrated solutions for the benefit of the finance team.
Working with the selected implementation partner the initial responsibility will be to consult with stakeholders to help build a robust, efficient, scalable Netsuite ERP that will serve the business needs for the foreseeable future.
Additional responsibilities after this will include consulting on the overall finance ERP ecosystem to integrate reporting, banking, payroll and other solutions to assist in building efficient systems for the organisation.
Requirements
- Oracle Netsuite ERP Implementation and management ( Essential )
- On-going development and maintenance of a NS and integration of various other solutions
- Finance background would be
- Business Process Management and process improvement knowledge
- Working knowledge of SQL scripting, databases and data relationships
- Communication and presentation skills
- Identify opportunities for processes improvements, and guide management through process re-engineering
- 8 – 10 Years relevant experience in the business applications environment, the majority of which should be with NetSuite
- 5 years + at manager level
- Experience managing and facilitating
- Enterprise systems implementations including integration with other platforms
- Relevant university degree or related qualification
- Netsuite Certification
- Financial qualification (Advantageous)
- Experience with change management (IT
Advantageous
- Experience working within the African region (preferably across multiple territories) will be considered an advantage
- Experience in the remittance or financial services space would be advantageous
- Experience of managing 3rd party relationships
- Demonstrate experience of developing and maintaining procedures appropriate for supporting many services in a complex environment
- Demonstrate experience of problem- solving skills
- Demonstrate an understanding of financial accounting, preferably with experience in a project-based environment
- Demonstrate experience of using own initiative to prioritize and organize workload and meet deadlines
- Experience in driving change within a fast-paced environment
- Demonstrate excellent communication and interpersonal skills, and be an effective team player
-
- Lead the execution and implementation of Netsuite ERP solution including advanced intercompany journals, multi-currency consolidations, and Group reporting
- Train all finance staff on the use of Netsuite and ensure optimal use of the product across the organisation
- Align internal stakeholders and external consultants during the implementation and support process
- Working with the business to understand the challenges and problems in the specific area of the business and work with business owner and end user to ensure solution is workable
- Negotiate with third party vendors and providers of software regarding costing
- Identify shortcomings in the various business applications and engage with third parties regardingIn time, hire and build an effective Finance Systems team Role specification
- Responsible for overseeing and negotiating SLA with critical support partners
- Responsible for monitoring and planning upgrades of relevant software applications
- Accountable for the continuous running of the Business Application and ensure appropriate availability of the applications and automated business processes
- Ensure a detail costing per budget and deliver projects on budget
- Manage all Audit/Risk for the application in the relevant area
Personal competencies required
- Inspirational leadership – Has the ability to influence, inspire, and direct others, can work autonomously as well as in a team.
- Ownership and Delivery – Has a clear focus to deliver results, working to targets, reviewing progress and adapting plans accordingly, motivating themselves to achieve.
- Customer and Shareholder Value – Understands who their customers are and seeks to exceed their needs
- Business Performance – Understands business and external environment, is commercially astute and
understands the longer-term perspective and implications of decisions.
- Innovation and Change – Is open to new ways of doing things and questions existing approaches, views
change as an opportunity, comfortable working in a dynamic and ambiguous environment.
- Building Relationships – Expresses ideas confidently and clearly, builds positive and constructive
relationships with others, gets to know colleagues within their own team and supports them to ensure team goals are achieved.