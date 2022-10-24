Group Finance Systems Manager at The Focus Group

The Group Finance Systems Manager is responsible for developing, implementing and maintaining not only our core ERP system, Oracle Netsuite, but any other integrated solutions for the benefit of the finance team.

Working with the selected implementation partner the initial responsibility will be to consult with stakeholders to help build a robust, efficient, scalable Netsuite ERP that will serve the business needs for the foreseeable future.

Additional responsibilities after this will include consulting on the overall finance ERP ecosystem to integrate reporting, banking, payroll and other solutions to assist in building efficient systems for the organisation.

Requirements

Oracle Netsuite ERP Implementation and management ( Essential )

On-going development and maintenance of a NS and integration of various other solutions

Finance background would be

Business Process Management and process improvement knowledge

Working knowledge of SQL scripting, databases and data relationships

Communication and presentation skills

Identify opportunities for processes improvements, and guide management through process re-engineering

8 – 10 Years relevant experience in the business applications environment, the majority of which should be with NetSuite

5 years + at manager level

Experience managing and facilitating

Enterprise systems implementations including integration with other platforms

Relevant university degree or related qualification

Netsuite Certification

Financial qualification (Advantageous)

Experience with change management (IT

Advantageous

Experience working within the African region (preferably across multiple territories) will be considered an advantage

Experience in the remittance or financial services space would be advantageous

Experience of managing 3rd party relationships

Demonstrate experience of developing and maintaining procedures appropriate for supporting many services in a complex environment

Demonstrate experience of problem- solving skills

Demonstrate an understanding of financial accounting, preferably with experience in a project-based environment

Demonstrate experience of using own initiative to prioritize and organize workload and meet deadlines

Experience in driving change within a fast-paced environment

Demonstrate excellent communication and interpersonal skills, and be an effective team player

Lead the execution and implementation of Netsuite ERP solution including advanced intercompany journals, multi-currency consolidations, and Group reporting Train all finance staff on the use of Netsuite and ensure optimal use of the product across the organisation Align internal stakeholders and external consultants during the implementation and support process Working with the business to understand the challenges and problems in the specific area of the business and work with business owner and end user to ensure solution is workable Negotiate with third party vendors and providers of software regarding costing Identify shortcomings in the various business applications and engage with third parties regardingIn time, hire and build an effective Finance Systems team Role specification Responsible for overseeing and negotiating SLA with critical support partners Responsible for monitoring and planning upgrades of relevant software applications Accountable for the continuous running of the Business Application and ensure appropriate availability of the applications and automated business processes Ensure a detail costing per budget and deliver projects on budget Manage all Audit/Risk for the application in the relevant area Personal competencies required Inspirational leadership – Has the ability to influence, inspire, and direct others, can work autonomously as well as in a team. Ownership and Delivery – Has a clear focus to deliver results, working to targets, reviewing progress and adapting plans accordingly, motivating themselves to achieve. Customer and Shareholder Value – Understands who their customers are and seeks to exceed their needs Business Performance – Understands business and external environment, is commercially astute and understands the longer-term perspective and implications of decisions. Innovation and Change – Is open to new ways of doing things and questions existing approaches, views change as an opportunity, comfortable working in a dynamic and ambiguous environment. Building Relationships – Expresses ideas confidently and clearly, builds positive and constructive relationships with others, gets to know colleagues within their own team and supports them to ensure team goals are achieved.



