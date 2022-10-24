Intermediate Analytical Business Analyst at Reverside – Gauteng saon_careerjunctionza_state

Oct 24, 2022

Core responsibilities include:

  • Facilitate the development of a business case by working with analytical product owners

  • Documenting and understanding client requirements using the Customer Requirements Specification (CRS)

  • Designing and validating functional solutions by interpreting the CRS into a set of Product Requirements Specifications (PRS)

  • Demonstrate GUI prototypes, to validate the designs

  • Propose solutions by reviewing the approved CRS and PRS

  • Assist project manager’s and owners by updating and reporting on progress and managing delivery, and if required, conduct a Post Implementation Review (PIR)

  • Ensure testing of solutions by applying the test basket

  • Update and publish release notes related to changes, maintain and update all related documentation, and perform live monitoring if the new systems during go-live

  • Respond to incidents and conduct preliminary analysis of issues

  • Document the SLA

  • Participate in internal delivery forums

Behavioural skills:

  • Communication skills across a wide range of stakeholders

  • Ability to work cohesively in a team environment with key focus on the data

  • High level of attention to detail, resilience, enthusiasm, energy and drive

  • Positive, can-do attitude focused on continuous improvement

  • Ability to take and provide feedback to drive improved delivery

  • Ability to problem-solve and execute solutions

Technical understanding – an understanding of the technical tools used in healthcare analytics is preferred with respect to the following topics:

  • Understanding of analytical and solution architecture on cloud.

  • Business/process mapping

  • Understanding of patient health management, provider profiling, healthcare reporting, and other key healthcare technologies etc.

  • Understanding of clinical tools including coders, groupers, and classifications

  • Understanding of data science in the healthcare space

  • Understanding of healthcare benefit pricing, product pricing and other actuarial calculations (reserving, risk rating, etc.)

  • Understanding of fraud and operations environment

Qualifications:

  • Informatics or relevant degree, or similar (Honours degree preferred).

  • Experience in healthcare technology is preferred

Desired Skills:

  • CRS
  • PRS
  • SLA
  • GUI Prototypes
  • Cloud
  • Solution Architecture
  • Healthcare Technology

About The Employer:

Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centres in Johannesburg and Cape Town, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients globally.
