Intermediate Analytical Business Analyst at Reverside – Gauteng saon_careerjunctionza_state

Core responsibilities include:
- Facilitate the development of a business case by working with analytical product owners
- Documenting and understanding client requirements using the Customer Requirements Specification (CRS)
- Designing and validating functional solutions by interpreting the CRS into a set of Product Requirements Specifications (PRS)
- Demonstrate GUI prototypes, to validate the designs
- Propose solutions by reviewing the approved CRS and PRS
- Assist project manager’s and owners by updating and reporting on progress and managing delivery, and if required, conduct a Post Implementation Review (PIR)
- Ensure testing of solutions by applying the test basket
- Update and publish release notes related to changes, maintain and update all related documentation, and perform live monitoring if the new systems during go-live
- Respond to incidents and conduct preliminary analysis of issues
- Document the SLA
- Participate in internal delivery forums
Behavioural skills:
- Communication skills across a wide range of stakeholders
- Ability to work cohesively in a team environment with key focus on the data
- High level of attention to detail, resilience, enthusiasm, energy and drive
- Positive, can-do attitude focused on continuous improvement
- Ability to take and provide feedback to drive improved delivery
- Ability to problem-solve and execute solutions
Technical understanding – an understanding of the technical tools used in healthcare analytics is preferred with respect to the following topics:
- Understanding of analytical and solution architecture on cloud.
- Business/process mapping
- Understanding of patient health management, provider profiling, healthcare reporting, and other key healthcare technologies etc.
- Understanding of clinical tools including coders, groupers, and classifications
- Understanding of data science in the healthcare space
- Understanding of healthcare benefit pricing, product pricing and other actuarial calculations (reserving, risk rating, etc.)
- Understanding of fraud and operations environment
Qualifications:
- Informatics or relevant degree, or similar (Honours degree preferred).
- Experience in healthcare technology is preferred
Desired Skills:
- CRS
- PRS
- SLA
- GUI Prototypes
- Cloud
- Solution Architecture
- Healthcare Technology
About The Employer:
Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centres in Johannesburg and Cape Town, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients globally.
