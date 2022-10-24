Intermediate Analytical Business Analyst at Reverside – Gauteng saon_careerjunctionza_state

Core responsibilities include:

Facilitate the development of a business case by working with analytical product owners

Documenting and understanding client requirements using the Customer Requirements Specification (CRS)

Designing and validating functional solutions by interpreting the CRS into a set of Product Requirements Specifications (PRS)

Demonstrate GUI prototypes, to validate the designs

Propose solutions by reviewing the approved CRS and PRS

Assist project manager’s and owners by updating and reporting on progress and managing delivery, and if required, conduct a Post Implementation Review (PIR)

Ensure testing of solutions by applying the test basket

Update and publish release notes related to changes, maintain and update all related documentation, and perform live monitoring if the new systems during go-live

Respond to incidents and conduct preliminary analysis of issues

Document the SLA

Participate in internal delivery forums

Behavioural skills:

Communication skills across a wide range of stakeholders

Ability to work cohesively in a team environment with key focus on the data

High level of attention to detail, resilience, enthusiasm, energy and drive

Positive, can-do attitude focused on continuous improvement

Ability to take and provide feedback to drive improved delivery

Ability to problem-solve and execute solutions

Technical understanding – an understanding of the technical tools used in healthcare analytics is preferred with respect to the following topics:

Understanding of analytical and solution architecture on cloud.

Business/process mapping

Understanding of patient health management, provider profiling, healthcare reporting, and other key healthcare technologies etc.

Understanding of clinical tools including coders, groupers, and classifications

Understanding of data science in the healthcare space

Understanding of healthcare benefit pricing, product pricing and other actuarial calculations (reserving, risk rating, etc.)

Understanding of fraud and operations environment

Qualifications:

Informatics or relevant degree, or similar (Honours degree preferred).

Experience in healthcare technology is preferred

About The Employer:

Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centres in Johannesburg and Cape Town, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients globally.

