The Role: Our client is searching for an Intermediate Business Analyst to join their team on a contract opportunity in Cape Town.
Job Purpose:
Responsible for facilitating and defining business requirements and ensuring translation into effective business solutions.
Skills and Experience: Qualification required:
- Grade 12
- Relevant 3-year Information Technology or business-related qualification
Preferred Qualification:
- Faculty Training Institute Business Analysis qualification advantageous
- Working knowledge of relevant methodology and tools e.g. Process modelling tools, project management methodologies (Waterfall, Agile etc.)
Experience required:
- Minimum of 6 years Business/Process Analysis experience, preferably across multiple disciplines/domains
- Proven experience in leading solution design workshops
- Expert knowledge in delivering typical Business Analysis Artefacts
Key Accountabilities: Duties/Responsibilities:
- Provide leadership in the development of a Business Analysis approach in project execution or investigation
- Understand project context to determine applicable BPA approach
- Guide or develop BPA Approach
- Partner with relevant IT stakeholder to ensure delivery of specific outcomes ie business cases, Impact Assessments, Feasibility studies etc.
- Lead the definition and review of business processes
- Understand current business processes and define future business processes
- Ensure documentation of future business process
- Facilitate Business requirements workshops or sessions
- Plan and execute business requirements elicitation sessions/workshops
- Lead/Participate in solution design workshops
- Provide input to System Requirement Specification and other Technical oriented documents
- Contribute in the development of the relevant project management artefacts i.e.
- Project Initiation Document (PID), PDR etc. Assist Project Managers/IT Business Managers
- Assist testing practice in the crafting of the integration and overall testing strategy
- Develop/Review an acceptance test criterion
- Ensure development of test scenarios and review Test Cases
- Coordinate and lead User Acceptance Testing (UAT)
- Manage and lead team of business process analyst within a project and or outside of a project
- Ensure team is effectively equipped to deliver
- Career Management
- Review continuous BPA ways of working to extract maximum value from the practice
- Assist Management in the review of operating model
- Ensure team adheres to BPA standards
Personality and Attributes:
- The provision of Business Process Analyst resources that will deliver the application of business analysis best practices;
- Foster and extend partnerships with Woolworths business and Woolworths ITS;
- Deliver defined business requirements collaboratively as per project requirements;
- Participate in the implementation of recommended solutions aligned to Woolworths ITS and business strategy.
- Integrate agile ways of working and thinking into the Business process Analysis community;
- Implement design thinking approaches in solving business problems; and
- Enrich and enhance the Business Analysis Capability.