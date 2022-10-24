Intermediate Business Analyst

The Role: Our client is searching for an Intermediate Business Analyst to join their team on a contract opportunity in Cape Town.

Job Purpose:

Responsible for facilitating and defining business requirements and ensuring translation into effective business solutions.

Skills and Experience: Qualification required:

Grade 12

Relevant 3-year Information Technology or business-related qualification

Preferred Qualification:

Faculty Training Institute Business Analysis qualification advantageous

Working knowledge of relevant methodology and tools e.g. Process modelling tools, project management methodologies (Waterfall, Agile etc.)

Experience required:

Minimum of 6 years Business/Process Analysis experience, preferably across multiple disciplines/domains

Proven experience in leading solution design workshops

Expert knowledge in delivering typical Business Analysis Artefacts

Key Accountabilities: Duties/Responsibilities:

Provide leadership in the development of a Business Analysis approach in project execution or investigation

Understand project context to determine applicable BPA approach

Guide or develop BPA Approach

Partner with relevant IT stakeholder to ensure delivery of specific outcomes ie business cases, Impact Assessments, Feasibility studies etc.

Lead the definition and review of business processes

Understand current business processes and define future business processes

Ensure documentation of future business process

Facilitate Business requirements workshops or sessions

Plan and execute business requirements elicitation sessions/workshops

Lead/Participate in solution design workshops

Provide input to System Requirement Specification and other Technical oriented documents

Contribute in the development of the relevant project management artefacts i.e.

Project Initiation Document (PID), PDR etc. Assist Project Managers/IT Business Managers

Assist testing practice in the crafting of the integration and overall testing strategy

Develop/Review an acceptance test criterion

Ensure development of test scenarios and review Test Cases

Coordinate and lead User Acceptance Testing (UAT)

Manage and lead team of business process analyst within a project and or outside of a project

Ensure team is effectively equipped to deliver

Career Management

Review continuous BPA ways of working to extract maximum value from the practice

Assist Management in the review of operating model

Ensure team adheres to BPA standards

Personality and Attributes:

The provision of Business Process Analyst resources that will deliver the application of business analysis best practices;

Foster and extend partnerships with Woolworths business and Woolworths ITS;

Deliver defined business requirements collaboratively as per project requirements;

Participate in the implementation of recommended solutions aligned to Woolworths ITS and business strategy.

Integrate agile ways of working and thinking into the Business process Analysis community;

Implement design thinking approaches in solving business problems; and

Enrich and enhance the Business Analysis Capability.

