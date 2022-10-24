Intermediate Business Analyst – Gauteng saon_careerjunctionza_state

The Role: Our client is searching for an Intermediate Business Analyst to join their team on a contract opportunity in Cape Town.

Job Purpose:

Responsible for facilitating and defining business requirements and ensuring translation into effective business solutions.

Skills and Experience: Qualification required:

  • Grade 12
  • Relevant 3-year Information Technology or business-related qualification

Preferred Qualification:

  • Faculty Training Institute Business Analysis qualification advantageous
  • Working knowledge of relevant methodology and tools e.g. Process modelling tools, project management methodologies (Waterfall, Agile etc.)

Experience required:

  • Minimum of 6 years Business/Process Analysis experience, preferably across multiple disciplines/domains
  • Proven experience in leading solution design workshops
  • Expert knowledge in delivering typical Business Analysis Artefacts

Key Accountabilities: Duties/Responsibilities:

  • Provide leadership in the development of a Business Analysis approach in project execution or investigation
  • Understand project context to determine applicable BPA approach
  • Guide or develop BPA Approach
  • Partner with relevant IT stakeholder to ensure delivery of specific outcomes ie business cases, Impact Assessments, Feasibility studies etc.
  • Lead the definition and review of business processes
  • Understand current business processes and define future business processes
  • Ensure documentation of future business process
  • Facilitate Business requirements workshops or sessions
  • Plan and execute business requirements elicitation sessions/workshops
  • Lead/Participate in solution design workshops
  • Provide input to System Requirement Specification and other Technical oriented documents
  • Contribute in the development of the relevant project management artefacts i.e.
  • Project Initiation Document (PID), PDR etc. Assist Project Managers/IT Business Managers
  • Assist testing practice in the crafting of the integration and overall testing strategy
  • Develop/Review an acceptance test criterion
  • Ensure development of test scenarios and review Test Cases
  • Coordinate and lead User Acceptance Testing (UAT)
  • Manage and lead team of business process analyst within a project and or outside of a project
  • Ensure team is effectively equipped to deliver
  • Career Management
  • Review continuous BPA ways of working to extract maximum value from the practice
  • Assist Management in the review of operating model
  • Ensure team adheres to BPA standards

Personality and Attributes:

  • The provision of Business Process Analyst resources that will deliver the application of business analysis best practices;
  • Foster and extend partnerships with Woolworths business and Woolworths ITS;
  • Deliver defined business requirements collaboratively as per project requirements;
  • Participate in the implementation of recommended solutions aligned to Woolworths ITS and business strategy.
  • Integrate agile ways of working and thinking into the Business process Analysis community;
  • Implement design thinking approaches in solving business problems; and
  • Enrich and enhance the Business Analysis Capability.

