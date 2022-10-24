Intermediate Java Developer (J2EE & DevOps) at Reverside – Gauteng saon_careerjunctionza_state

Oct 24, 2022

Job Brief

Experience:

4 – 5 years experience in programming, understanding of database design and system analysis.

Qualifications:

3 year degree/diploma in Information Technology or Computer Science. Java Certification desirable.

Accountabilities:

  • Continuous improvement

  • Design, code, debug and correct programs to ensure business requirements are met.

  • New and maintenance.

  • Analyze the effect of new functions on the existing system

  • Compile test cases according to System Development Lifecycle methodology and conduct thorough inhouse testing per operational procedure.

  • Implement practical solutions that use the specialist and departmental systems and processes

  • Provide specialist input and recommendations to improve the efficiency, compliance and quality objectives related to the area of specialization.

  • Identify problems and develop and propose solutions to present to appropriate leader or stakeholders.

  • Ensure day to day operational support required from area of specialization is provided to enhance performance.

  • Cost containment

  • Support the identification, development and implementation of cost-effective processes to increase efficiency and reduce cost drivers related to area of specialization

  • Continuously review cost / benefit and Return on Investment within area of specialization

  • Drive customer-centricity

  • Maintain a high level of impact on other departments to support improved delivery

  • Continually increase understanding of client and stakeholder needs, satisfaction and service delivery.

  • Knowledge management

  • Ensure that adequate knowledge regarding specialization is shared as required and maintained within the research library.

  • Provide advice and / or training as required.

  • Maintain, develop and implement specialist knowledge within the day to day operations of the organization.

  • Maintain expertise level

  • Be a member of related professional bodies

  • Ensure CPD (continual professional development) or similar accreditation requirements are met annually to ensure maintained specialist accreditation.

  • Network key relationships

  • Engage with and provide support to the established network of internal and external expert resources and partners.

  • Specialist support to projects

  • Provide Specialist expertise and ensure best practice related to specialization is implemented in projects, when required.

  • Conform to project management disciplines when participating in projects.

  • Represent department or project on appropriate committees related to area of specialization.

Competency Requirements:

Attributes

  • Credibility: Lead with integrity and trust others as you would like to be trusted -Living the values and being transparent.

  • Entrepreneurship: Take chances to continuously improve our Customer’s experiences -Driving operational efficiencies.

  • Influence: Engage with Customers and colleagues to advance the organisation’s welfare -Making work happen.

  • Collaboration: Build work-related network and share knowledge with colleagues -Building networks.

  • Ownership: Make critical decisions based on what’s right for the business and Customers -Owning operational decisions and knowing oneself.

Knowledge

  • Knowledge and application of the System Development Life Cycle (SDLC)methodology.

  • Knowledge and application of relevant legislation.

Tech Stack

• Java EE

• HTML

• Jira

• Docker

• Jboss

• Shell Scripting

• Windows OS

• SQL

• IntelliJ

• Active MQ (Apache Camel)

Skills

  • Computer Technology Skills.

  • Communication Skills.

  • Business Writing Skills.

  • System design and development skills.

  • Attention to Accuracy and Detail.

  • Problem Solving.

  • Customer Focus.

  • Numerical Ability.

Desired Skills:

  • Java
  • Database design
  • system analysis

About The Employer:

Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centres in Johannesburg and Cape Town, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients globally.
Website – [URL Removed]
LinkedIn – [URL Removed]

