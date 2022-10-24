Intermediate Java Developer (J2EE & DevOps) at Reverside

Job Brief
Experience:
4 – 5 years experience in programming, understanding of database design and system analysis.
Qualifications:
3 year degree/diploma in Information Technology or Computer Science. Java Certification desirable.
Accountabilities:
- Continuous improvement
- Design, code, debug and correct programs to ensure business requirements are met.
- New and maintenance.
- Analyze the effect of new functions on the existing system
- Compile test cases according to System Development Lifecycle methodology and conduct thorough inhouse testing per operational procedure.
- Implement practical solutions that use the specialist and departmental systems and processes
- Provide specialist input and recommendations to improve the efficiency, compliance and quality objectives related to the area of specialization.
- Identify problems and develop and propose solutions to present to appropriate leader or stakeholders.
- Ensure day to day operational support required from area of specialization is provided to enhance performance.
- Cost containment
- Support the identification, development and implementation of cost-effective processes to increase efficiency and reduce cost drivers related to area of specialization
- Continuously review cost / benefit and Return on Investment within area of specialization
- Drive customer-centricity
- Maintain a high level of impact on other departments to support improved delivery
- Continually increase understanding of client and stakeholder needs, satisfaction and service delivery.
- Knowledge management
- Ensure that adequate knowledge regarding specialization is shared as required and maintained within the research library.
- Provide advice and / or training as required.
- Maintain, develop and implement specialist knowledge within the day to day operations of the organization.
- Maintain expertise level
- Be a member of related professional bodies
- Ensure CPD (continual professional development) or similar accreditation requirements are met annually to ensure maintained specialist accreditation.
- Network key relationships
- Engage with and provide support to the established network of internal and external expert resources and partners.
- Specialist support to projects
- Provide Specialist expertise and ensure best practice related to specialization is implemented in projects, when required.
- Conform to project management disciplines when participating in projects.
- Represent department or project on appropriate committees related to area of specialization.
Competency Requirements:
Attributes
- Credibility: Lead with integrity and trust others as you would like to be trusted -Living the values and being transparent.
- Entrepreneurship: Take chances to continuously improve our Customer’s experiences -Driving operational efficiencies.
- Influence: Engage with Customers and colleagues to advance the organisation’s welfare -Making work happen.
- Collaboration: Build work-related network and share knowledge with colleagues -Building networks.
- Ownership: Make critical decisions based on what’s right for the business and Customers -Owning operational decisions and knowing oneself.
Knowledge
- Knowledge and application of the System Development Life Cycle (SDLC)methodology.
- Knowledge and application of relevant legislation.
Tech Stack
• Java EE
• HTML
• Jira
• Docker
• Jboss
• Shell Scripting
• Windows OS
• SQL
• IntelliJ
• Active MQ (Apache Camel)
Skills
- Computer Technology Skills.
- Communication Skills.
- Business Writing Skills.
- System design and development skills.
- Attention to Accuracy and Detail.
- Problem Solving.
- Customer Focus.
- Numerical Ability.
Desired Skills:
- Java
- Database design
- system analysis
About The Employer:
Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centres in Johannesburg and Cape Town, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients globally.
