Intermediate Java Developer (Tibco & JEE) at Reverside – Gauteng saon_careerjunctionza_state

Oct 24, 2022

Job Brief

Key Purpose

Work closely with a passionate development team to design, develop and maintain Java based solutions for a dynamic, multi-national company that sets the benchmark in its industry .

Areas of responsibility may include but not limited to:

  • Develop, test, and maintain high quality application software.

  • Analyze, maintain and enhance existing application and troubleshoot issues.

  • Assist with the production of technical specifications and designs

  • Promote new technologies and share knowledge within the team.

  • Recommend improvements to development processes, contribute to implementation plans, and assist in rollout

  • Perform code reviews

Personal Attributes

  • Passionate about technology and development.

  • Results oriented with the ability to work under pressure and juggle multiple concurrent projects with changing priorities and deadlines

  • Strong analytical and problem solving skills.

  • Able to deal with complexity and migrate between detailed and high level requirements.

  • Self-starter who takes ownership, is accountable, and is able to work with minimal supervision.

  • Excellent written and verbal communication skills.

Education, Experience And Skills

Minimum

Matric/Grade 12 and formal Java qualifications.

Preferred

IT related Degree or Diploma (BSc/BTech or similar).

Minimum

  • 3 years Java systems development experience.

  • Java EE knowledge and experience.

  • Experience with XML/XSD/JAXB and Web Services.

  • Unit testing and mocking frameworks.

  • Experience with industry standard Application Servers (preferably WebLogic).

  • Knowledge of OO design principles and development patterns.

Preferred

  • 3 years Java systems development experience.

  • Spring Framework.

  • ORM/Hibernate/JPA experience.

  • JMS, Tibco EMS experience.

  • Oracle and PL/SQL knowledge.

  • SOAP (XML/JSON)

  • Presentation layer development (HTML5, CSS, JavaScript, jQuery, GWT, Spring MVC)

  • Experience with Business Rules Management Frameworks.

  • Experience using formal modelling languages (UML, etc) and modelling tools (Enterprise Architect, Visual Paradigm etc.)

  • Exposure to Agile principles and methodologies, including Continuous Integration and Test Driven Development

Desired Skills:

  • Java
  • Spring Framework
  • ORM/Hibernate/JPA experience
  • MS
  • Tibco EMS experience
  • Oracle and PL/SQL knowledge
  • SOAP (XML/JSON)

About The Employer:

Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centres in Johannesburg and Cape Town, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients globally.
