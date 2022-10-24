Intermediate Java Developer (Tibco & JEE) at Reverside

Job Brief
Key Purpose
Work closely with a passionate development team to design, develop and maintain Java based solutions for a dynamic, multi-national company that sets the benchmark in its industry .
Areas of responsibility may include but not limited to:
- Develop, test, and maintain high quality application software.
- Analyze, maintain and enhance existing application and troubleshoot issues.
- Assist with the production of technical specifications and designs
- Promote new technologies and share knowledge within the team.
- Recommend improvements to development processes, contribute to implementation plans, and assist in rollout
- Perform code reviews
Personal Attributes
- Passionate about technology and development.
- Results oriented with the ability to work under pressure and juggle multiple concurrent projects with changing priorities and deadlines
- Strong analytical and problem solving skills.
- Able to deal with complexity and migrate between detailed and high level requirements.
- Self-starter who takes ownership, is accountable, and is able to work with minimal supervision.
- Excellent written and verbal communication skills.
Education, Experience And Skills
Minimum
Matric/Grade 12 and formal Java qualifications.
Preferred
IT related Degree or Diploma (BSc/BTech or similar).
Minimum
- 3 years Java systems development experience.
- Java EE knowledge and experience.
- Experience with XML/XSD/JAXB and Web Services.
- Unit testing and mocking frameworks.
- Experience with industry standard Application Servers (preferably WebLogic).
- Knowledge of OO design principles and development patterns.
Preferred
- 3 years Java systems development experience.
- Spring Framework.
- ORM/Hibernate/JPA experience.
- JMS, Tibco EMS experience.
- Oracle and PL/SQL knowledge.
- SOAP (XML/JSON)
- Presentation layer development (HTML5, CSS, JavaScript, jQuery, GWT, Spring MVC)
- Experience with Business Rules Management Frameworks.
- Experience using formal modelling languages (UML, etc) and modelling tools (Enterprise Architect, Visual Paradigm etc.)
- Exposure to Agile principles and methodologies, including Continuous Integration and Test Driven Development
Desired Skills:
- Java
- Spring Framework
- ORM/Hibernate/JPA experience
- MS
- Tibco EMS experience
- Oracle and PL/SQL knowledge
- SOAP (XML/JSON)
About The Employer:
Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centres in Johannesburg and Cape Town, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients globally.
Website – [URL Removed]
LinkedIn – [URL Removed]