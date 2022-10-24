Intermediate Java Developer (Tibco & JEE) at Reverside

Job Brief

Key Purpose

Work closely with a passionate development team to design, develop and maintain Java based solutions for a dynamic, multi-national company that sets the benchmark in its industry .

Areas of responsibility may include but not limited to:

Develop, test, and maintain high quality application software.

Analyze, maintain and enhance existing application and troubleshoot issues.

Assist with the production of technical specifications and designs

Promote new technologies and share knowledge within the team.

Recommend improvements to development processes, contribute to implementation plans, and assist in rollout

Perform code reviews

Personal Attributes

Passionate about technology and development.

Results oriented with the ability to work under pressure and juggle multiple concurrent projects with changing priorities and deadlines

Strong analytical and problem solving skills.

Able to deal with complexity and migrate between detailed and high level requirements.

Self-starter who takes ownership, is accountable, and is able to work with minimal supervision.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills.

Education, Experience And Skills

Minimum

Matric/Grade 12 and formal Java qualifications.

Preferred

IT related Degree or Diploma (BSc/BTech or similar).

Minimum

3 years Java systems development experience.

Java EE knowledge and experience.

Experience with XML/XSD/JAXB and Web Services.

Unit testing and mocking frameworks.

Experience with industry standard Application Servers (preferably WebLogic).

Knowledge of OO design principles and development patterns.

Preferred

Spring Framework.

ORM/Hibernate/JPA experience.

JMS, Tibco EMS experience.

Oracle and PL/SQL knowledge.

SOAP (XML/JSON)

Presentation layer development (HTML5, CSS, JavaScript, jQuery, GWT, Spring MVC)

Experience with Business Rules Management Frameworks.

Experience using formal modelling languages (UML, etc) and modelling tools (Enterprise Architect, Visual Paradigm etc.)

Exposure to Agile principles and methodologies, including Continuous Integration and Test Driven Development

Desired Skills:

Java

Spring Framework

ORM/Hibernate/JPA experience

MS

Tibco EMS experience

Oracle and PL/SQL knowledge

SOAP (XML/JSON)

About The Employer:

Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centres in Johannesburg and Cape Town, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients globally.

