Mobile Front-end Developer – Gauteng Waterkloof

Our client leaders in the banking space has a vacancy available for a Junior Mobile front-end developer. This is a permanent opportunity that is based in the Pretoria region.
What the job will entail day to day
- Assess, develop, upgrade and document application software.
- Consulting with fellow colleagues, other teams, managers & executives concerning enhancements and development of the application software.
- Document and direct software testing and validation procedures.
- Research, analyze and evaluate requirements for software applications.
- Advise on areas that could be improved on and keep up to date with new trends in software development and technologies that can be used to benefit the Company.
Who we are looking for
- Minimum of 1-2 years mobile and front-end working experience
- Minimum of 1-2 years’ experience developing for IOS and Android
- Solid Experience in React, React Native and TypeScript
- Experience with inclusion and integration of native IOS and Android components
- Experience with SQL Server beneficial
- Azure exposure beneficial
- DevOps CI/CD Pipelines beneficial
- .Net Core will be advantageous
- Restful service experience beneficial
Qualifications
- Tertiary Education: IT Diploma or Degree in Computer Science / RelevantMatric or equivalent qualification recognized by the Department of Higher Education & Training
