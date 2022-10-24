SAP Super User at Cemza (PTY) Ltd – Gauteng Midrand

Oct 24, 2022

Job responsibilites :

  • Gathering process information
  • Create tickets for AMS and follow up on a daily basis
  • Assist users daily with day to day activities
  • Taking notes from end users and communicating then to SAP implementation team and CEA
  • Explaining and documenting AS IS processess with CEA and implementor
  • Understanding to be processes with CEA and implementor
  • Identifying intergration points between modules and contacting other departments as necessary with CEA and implementor
  • Testing all business processes in SAP test environments
  • Capturing defects which appear during testing report to CEA and implementor
  • Schedule SAP training with BPO and users
  • Training to the end users and coordinate with consultants
  • Sign off user acceptance test
  • Sign off training register attended by users
  • Suppoting the end users
  • Continuous process improvement
  • Monitoring end user performance
  • Determine on going training needs
  • Maintain documentation for SAP implementation
  • Test data entry in SAP
  • Collect cut over data from BPO and provide it to consultant
  • Help BPO for check cut over data after uploading to SAP
  • Test all business processes scenarios on quality assurance system
  • First level support of end users

Desired Skills:

  • SAP
  • Microsoft office

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

