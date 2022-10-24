SAP Super User at Cemza (PTY) Ltd

Job responsibilites :
- Gathering process information
- Create tickets for AMS and follow up on a daily basis
- Assist users daily with day to day activities
- Taking notes from end users and communicating then to SAP implementation team and CEA
- Explaining and documenting AS IS processess with CEA and implementor
- Understanding to be processes with CEA and implementor
- Identifying intergration points between modules and contacting other departments as necessary with CEA and implementor
- Testing all business processes in SAP test environments
- Capturing defects which appear during testing report to CEA and implementor
- Schedule SAP training with BPO and users
- Training to the end users and coordinate with consultants
- Sign off user acceptance test
- Sign off training register attended by users
- Suppoting the end users
- Continuous process improvement
- Monitoring end user performance
- Determine on going training needs
- Maintain documentation for SAP implementation
- Test data entry in SAP
- Collect cut over data from BPO and provide it to consultant
- Help BPO for check cut over data after uploading to SAP
- Test all business processes scenarios on quality assurance system
- First level support of end users
Desired Skills:
- SAP
- Microsoft office
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma