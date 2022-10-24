Senior Business Analysts – Western Cape Cape Town

Oct 24, 2022

We are looking for 2 Senior Business Analysts with a minimum of 10 years experience.

The position requires the following experience (amongst others):

  • Business Analysis
  • Utilizing BA tools and expertise in IT and Digital projects
  • In-depth experience in working with Agile initiatives and new product rollouts in the insurance services industry (Retirement Fund and Annuities Insurance Products preferred)
  • Facilitate user story sessions to extract requirements, acceptance criteria and test cases with multiple stakeholders by setting up and facilitating workshops via TEAMS to extract information
  • Strong documentation

Hybrid working model
Location preference – Cape Town

Desired Skills:

  • Business Analysis
  • BA tools
  • Agile
  • User Story
  • Documentation
  • Insurance Services

