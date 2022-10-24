Senior Business Analysts – Western Cape Cape Town

We are looking for 2 Senior Business Analysts with a minimum of 10 years experience.

The position requires the following experience (amongst others):

Business Analysis

Utilizing BA tools and expertise in IT and Digital projects

In-depth experience in working with Agile initiatives and new product rollouts in the insurance services industry (Retirement Fund and Annuities Insurance Products preferred)

Facilitate user story sessions to extract requirements, acceptance criteria and test cases with multiple stakeholders by setting up and facilitating workshops via TEAMS to extract information

Strong documentation

Hybrid working model

Location preference – Cape Town

Desired Skills:

Business Analysis

BA tools

Agile

User Story

Documentation

Insurance Services

Learn more/Apply for this position