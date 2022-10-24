We are looking for 2 Senior Business Analysts with a minimum of 10 years experience.
The position requires the following experience (amongst others):
- Business Analysis
- Utilizing BA tools and expertise in IT and Digital projects
- In-depth experience in working with Agile initiatives and new product rollouts in the insurance services industry (Retirement Fund and Annuities Insurance Products preferred)
- Facilitate user story sessions to extract requirements, acceptance criteria and test cases with multiple stakeholders by setting up and facilitating workshops via TEAMS to extract information
- Strong documentation
Hybrid working model
Location preference – Cape Town
Desired Skills:
- Business Analysis
- BA tools
- Agile
- User Story
- Documentation
- Insurance Services