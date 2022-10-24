Senior Data Warehouse Developer (SQL) – Johannesburg – up to R500 per hour at E-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Johannesburg

A leading provider of insurance and asset management services are on the hunt for a Senior Data Warehouse Developer with advanced knowledge in SQL. If you have advanced capabilities in building data models and preparing plans for ETL procedures, and you’re keen to add proper value to an industry leading organisation, this gig could be for you.

What You’ll Need

Degree (IT, Statistics, Engineering, Computer Science)

3 – 5 years’ experience (financial sector)

Strong SDLC understanding

SQL

DMBOK certified (advantageous)

Got The Skills & Experience?

5+ years’ experience in T-SQL & SQL Server Database Engine

5+ years’ experience in MS SSIS ETL software

Oracle, DB2, MySQL, MS Access, Mongo and PostgreSQL

Knowledge of MS SSAS OLAP software

5+ years’ experience with MS Visual Studio Data Tools

Strong understanding of source control systems, and building & releasing software versions (Microsoft TFS preferable)

Strong understanding of DAMA framework

Ability to draft data governance policies (in accordance with TOGAF, ZACHMAN, or similar)

Strong understanding of Data Architecture. Metadata, & Master Data Management (MDM)

Reference Number for this position is BRM55725 which is a Fixed Term 12 Month Contract based in Centurion, Johannesburg offering a Fixed total salary of up to R500 per hour , Contact Bryce on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

