Senior Field Support Engineer – Gauteng saon_careerjunctionza_state

The Role: We are recruiting a Senior Field Support Engineer to join our team at Sandton, Gauteng.
Skills and Experience: Qualification Required:
- Grade 12
- International MCSE qualified or international equivalent
- A+
- N+
- Minimum 5 years desktop support experience.
Preferred Qualification:
- ITIL Foundation V3
- Soft skills certificates
- Mobile Technology certifications
Experience Required:
- Some server and network support experience1-2 years of administrative work experiences with Mobiles such as Android and iOS
Key Accountabilities: Duties/Responsibilities:
- Mobility Support
- Call Management
- Direct User communication verbally and written for assistance in Software distribution
Personality and Attributes:
- Good communication skills and fluent in English verbally and written
- Self-sufficient.