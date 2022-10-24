Senior Field Support Engineer

Oct 24, 2022

The Role: We are recruiting a Senior Field Support Engineer to join our team at Sandton, Gauteng.

Skills and Experience: Qualification Required:

  • Grade 12
  • International MCSE qualified or international equivalent
  • A+
  • N+
  • Minimum 5 years desktop support experience.

Preferred Qualification:

  • ITIL Foundation V3
  • Soft skills certificates
  • Mobile Technology certifications

Experience Required:

  • Some server and network support experience1-2 years of administrative work experiences with Mobiles such as Android and iOS

Key Accountabilities: Duties/Responsibilities:

  • Mobility Support
  • Call Management
  • Direct User communication verbally and written for assistance in Software distribution

Personality and Attributes:

  • Good communication skills and fluent in English verbally and written
  • Self-sufficient.

