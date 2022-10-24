Senior Field Support Engineer

The Role: We are recruiting a Senior Field Support Engineer to join our team at Sandton, Gauteng.

Skills and Experience: Qualification Required:

Grade 12

International MCSE qualified or international equivalent

A+

N+

Minimum 5 years desktop support experience.

Preferred Qualification:

ITIL Foundation V3

Soft skills certificates

Mobile Technology certifications

Experience Required:

Some server and network support experience1-2 years of administrative work experiences with Mobiles such as Android and iOS

Key Accountabilities: Duties/Responsibilities:

Mobility Support

Call Management

Direct User communication verbally and written for assistance in Software distribution

Personality and Attributes:

Good communication skills and fluent in English verbally and written

Self-sufficient.

Learn more/Apply for this position