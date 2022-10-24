Senior Fullstack C# Developer at Reverside

Job Brief

Responsibilities

Engage with the macro-environment to look for new opportunities, capabilities and trends that would add value to the required development work

Suggest changes in executing work processes to better drive value and benefits for the business

Prepare and share recommendations for process and systems improvements in relevant area of accountability

Actively participate in team, cross-discipline and vendor-driven collaboration sessions or forums to increase understanding of the working environment (current and planned)

Partner with BT and Business stakeholders to develop solutions that align with Architecture minimum standards

Consolidate and prepare solution design documentation in consultation with assigned Solution Architect(s)

Apply standards and governance in such a way as to develop the best fit solution for business aligned to the Information Services framework

Coordinate and apply various coding efforts

Monitor and report on progress regularly for tracking implementation efforts

Address and develop solutions to problems and risks arising from coding efforts

Maintain code repositories and align with internal system change approval procedures

Comply, understand and implement all steps within IT development and meet governance in terms of legislative and audit requirements during programming execution

Collaborate with relevant stakeholders to ensure programs and build is completed in time and within budget

Design relevant test scripts/ test cases to best determine system readiness and usability

Interface with platform test analysts to facilitate functional and regression testing

Provide implementation and second tier support as required

Translate functional specifications into technical designs for implementation and deployment

Develop and produce related documentation that is both complete and concise on solutions implemented

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor Degree in Computing Science, Information Systems or related field

In depth understanding and application of:

SQL Server/Advanced T-SQL (5 years+)

Schema design

Stored Procedures/Functions/Views

Query optimization

C#, .NET Core (5 years+)

React/Typescript/JavaScript (2 years+)

Best practices/modern software development techniques, design patterns, code quality, testing, CI/CD, version control etc.

About The Employer:

Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centres in Johannesburg and Cape Town, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients globally.

