Senior Fullstack C# Developer at Reverside

Job Brief
Responsibilities
- Engage with the macro-environment to look for new opportunities, capabilities and trends that would add value to the required development work
- Suggest changes in executing work processes to better drive value and benefits for the business
- Prepare and share recommendations for process and systems improvements in relevant area of accountability
- Actively participate in team, cross-discipline and vendor-driven collaboration sessions or forums to increase understanding of the working environment (current and planned)
- Partner with BT and Business stakeholders to develop solutions that align with Architecture minimum standards
- Consolidate and prepare solution design documentation in consultation with assigned Solution Architect(s)
- Apply standards and governance in such a way as to develop the best fit solution for business aligned to the Information Services framework
- Coordinate and apply various coding efforts
- Monitor and report on progress regularly for tracking implementation efforts
- Address and develop solutions to problems and risks arising from coding efforts
- Maintain code repositories and align with internal system change approval procedures
- Comply, understand and implement all steps within IT development and meet governance in terms of legislative and audit requirements during programming execution
- Collaborate with relevant stakeholders to ensure programs and build is completed in time and within budget
- Design relevant test scripts/ test cases to best determine system readiness and usability
- Interface with platform test analysts to facilitate functional and regression testing
- Provide implementation and second tier support as required
- Translate functional specifications into technical designs for implementation and deployment
- Develop and produce related documentation that is both complete and concise on solutions implemented
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelor Degree in Computing Science, Information Systems or related field
- In depth understanding and application of:
- SQL Server/Advanced T-SQL (5 years+)
- Schema design
- Stored Procedures/Functions/Views
- Query optimization
- C#, .NET Core (5 years+)
- React/Typescript/JavaScript (2 years+)
- Best practices/modern software development techniques, design patterns, code quality, testing, CI/CD, version control etc.
Desired Skills:
- SQL Server/Advanced T-SQL
- Schema design
- Stored Procedures/Functions/Views
- Query optimization
- C#
- .NET Core
- React/Typescript/JavaScript
About The Employer:
Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centres in Johannesburg and Cape Town, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients globally.
Website – [URL Removed]
LinkedIn – [URL Removed]