Senior Fullstack C# Developer at Reverside

Oct 24, 2022

Job Brief

Responsibilities

  • Engage with the macro-environment to look for new opportunities, capabilities and trends that would add value to the required development work

  • Suggest changes in executing work processes to better drive value and benefits for the business

  • Prepare and share recommendations for process and systems improvements in relevant area of accountability

  • Actively participate in team, cross-discipline and vendor-driven collaboration sessions or forums to increase understanding of the working environment (current and planned)

  • Partner with BT and Business stakeholders to develop solutions that align with Architecture minimum standards

  • Consolidate and prepare solution design documentation in consultation with assigned Solution Architect(s)

  • Apply standards and governance in such a way as to develop the best fit solution for business aligned to the Information Services framework

  • Coordinate and apply various coding efforts

  • Monitor and report on progress regularly for tracking implementation efforts

  • Address and develop solutions to problems and risks arising from coding efforts

  • Maintain code repositories and align with internal system change approval procedures

  • Comply, understand and implement all steps within IT development and meet governance in terms of legislative and audit requirements during programming execution

  • Collaborate with relevant stakeholders to ensure programs and build is completed in time and within budget

  • Design relevant test scripts/ test cases to best determine system readiness and usability

  • Interface with platform test analysts to facilitate functional and regression testing

  • Provide implementation and second tier support as required

  • Translate functional specifications into technical designs for implementation and deployment

  • Develop and produce related documentation that is both complete and concise on solutions implemented

Qualifications and Experience

  • Bachelor Degree in Computing Science, Information Systems or related field

  • In depth understanding and application of:

  • SQL Server/Advanced T-SQL (5 years+)

  • Schema design

  • Stored Procedures/Functions/Views

  • Query optimization

  • C#, .NET Core (5 years+)

  • React/Typescript/JavaScript (2 years+)

  • Best practices/modern software development techniques, design patterns, code quality, testing, CI/CD, version control etc.

About The Employer:

Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centres in Johannesburg and Cape Town, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients globally.
