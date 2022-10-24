Senior Software developer (Full-Stack) – Western Cape Eikenbosch

Our client is looking for an experienced full-stack Software Developer to join and guide their young development team. Experience and interest in innovation, AWS Cloud technologies and the Payments industry landscape is preferred. The Senior Software Developer, aside from actual development, will mentor less experienced developers, drive internal technical process improvement initiatives, and lead the technical aspects of delivering changes to both existing software and entirely new products in the Payments industry

Area: Century City Cape Town

Responsibilities:

Overall responsibility for the technical implementation of products and projects, including but not limited to design and development of complex features, and responsibility for quality, timeliness, security, documentation and process adherence within the project.

Responsibility for the technical growth and support of more junior technical team members.

Responsibility to communicate effectively with the management team and customers about the technical aspects of the project.

Specific responsibilities:

Taking the lead in technical tasks such as architecture and design decisions and ensuring that a robust development process is followed.

Ensuring that a robust development process is followed by all Developers on the project team. This includes meeting with the Product Owner on an agreed schedule to discuss

roadmap items and to ensure that the project team’s Developers are focused on the right activities.

Liaising with existing developers in our team to ensure the team is focused on the right activities. This includes attending any team meetings as required (e.g. stand-ups) and providing constant support to junior developers.

Performing day-to-day development tasks including development of agreed features, resolving defects, performing code reviews, creating documentation, liaising with other developers, attending any meetings as required as well as providing internal and external communication related to the project.

Where applicable, performing development level testing prior to release to QA and working with QA to resolve any defects prior to release.

Assisting the marketing or other internal teams with technical knowledge and/or wording and being able to demo products and provide quick turnaround in setting up proof-of-concepts (POCs) that will help the sales team.

Walking the balance between providing too little guidance and direction to other Developers and actually doing the work themselves, thereby providing growth.

Qualification and experience

Must hold at least a bachelor’s degree in computer science (or equivalent discipline) from a recognized tertiary institution.

Minimum 8 or above years of experience as a Software Developer, ideally full-stack, with exposure primarily to Java and AWS

Expertise in Java Programming language with the ability to architect, design and write complex solutions while using best code of practice and design patterns

Extensive experience in architecting, designing, and deploying Cloud services on AWS with a strong focus on server-less, microservice and API-based architecture and expose to AWS cloud services such as EC2, S3, API Gateway, Lambda

Designing and implementing JSON-based REST API

Exposure to front-end development and state management. Candidates having experience in Angular will be favored.

Experience in software quality concepts such as documenting source code, software language-specific code quality practices and continuous integration and continuous deployment/delivery of applications.

Experience in software version control (such as Git) and software deployment standards

Experience with working alone or in teams with both developers and QAs

Strong Analytical, Design and Programming skills

Experience with Agile development methodologies like Scrum

Desired Skills:

JAVA

AWS

API

SERVER-Less

Learn more/Apply for this position