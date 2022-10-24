Snr Desktop Application Specialist

Oct 24, 2022

The Role: We are recruiting a Snr Desktop Application Specialist.

Skills and Experience: Essential Qualification:

  • Grade 12
  • ITIL V34
  • Microsoft 365 Certified: Modern Desktop Administrator Associate
  • National Diploma in Information Technology or relevant degree

Preferred Qualification:

  • Creation of packages and applications on SCCM 2012 or later
  • Creation of Collections
  • Deployment of application to more than 1000 workstations in the field
  • Ability to troubleshoot failed deployments
  • Maintain SCCM client health

Experience required:

  • Minimum 5 years desktop support experience
  • 5+ years of IT experience in a support and customer facing role
  • 2+ years SCCM experience with SCCM and later
  • SCCM experience deploying to several locations
  • Windows 7/10 support experience
  • Experience with Power Shell V4 later
  • Experience Batch scripting

Key Accountabilities: Duties/Responsibilities:

  • Ability to create transforms (MST) files for package deployment
  • Ability to create customized Microsoft Office deployment
  • Ability to provide high level of customer service and problem resolution
  • Strong business, technical and analytical abilities, and ability to use advance problem solving to find answers for customer issues
  • Excellent interpersonal, verbal, and written communication skills with ability to handle customer concerns over telephone or through personal contact
  • Excellent analytical skills with a demonstrated ability to plan, organize, prioritize, and complete work assignments
  • Ability to work with minimal supervision

Personality and Attributes:

  • Good communication skills and fluent in English (Speaking and Writing)
  • Self-sufficient

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published.