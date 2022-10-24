Snr Desktop Application Specialist

The Role: We are recruiting a Snr Desktop Application Specialist.

Skills and Experience: Essential Qualification:

Grade 12

ITIL V34

Microsoft 365 Certified: Modern Desktop Administrator Associate

National Diploma in Information Technology or relevant degree

Preferred Qualification:

Creation of packages and applications on SCCM 2012 or later

Creation of Collections

Deployment of application to more than 1000 workstations in the field

Ability to troubleshoot failed deployments

Maintain SCCM client health

Experience required:

Minimum 5 years desktop support experience

5+ years of IT experience in a support and customer facing role

2+ years SCCM experience with SCCM and later

SCCM experience deploying to several locations

Windows 7/10 support experience

Experience with Power Shell V4 later

Experience Batch scripting

Key Accountabilities: Duties/Responsibilities:

Ability to create transforms (MST) files for package deployment

Ability to create customized Microsoft Office deployment

Ability to provide high level of customer service and problem resolution

Strong business, technical and analytical abilities, and ability to use advance problem solving to find answers for customer issues

Excellent interpersonal, verbal, and written communication skills with ability to handle customer concerns over telephone or through personal contact

Excellent analytical skills with a demonstrated ability to plan, organize, prioritize, and complete work assignments

Ability to work with minimal supervision

Personality and Attributes:

Good communication skills and fluent in English (Speaking and Writing)

Self-sufficient

Learn more/Apply for this position