Software Developer at Southern Oil

Southern Oil Pty Ltd, an established company and market leader in the manufacturing of Canola oil and related products in the retail, food services, and bulk sectors, has the following exciting career opportunity in Swellendam.

Short Summary:

The primary responsibility of this position is to be a part of a team that translates user requirements into a software solution.

Developing, implementing, and maintaining the software solution, as well as documenting the process. Give valuable input to help improve the software solution.

Responsibilities:

Translate user requirements into a development specification.

Assist in finding programming software solutions.

Testing programming software solutions.

Implement the completed or in-progress software solution.

Improve software solutions based on user feedback.

Perform maintenance on existing software solutions.

Design and create software solutions to replace manual tasks in the department.

Key Competencies:

Education and Skills

A relevant degree featuring Software Programming is a requirement

A minimum of 2 years of relevant working experience is essential

Experience in SQL Development will be an advantage

Interpersonal Skills

Proven success in Analysis

Excellent communication skills

Information and technology proficiency

Proven success in problem-solving

Strong SQL understanding

Desired Skills:

