SQL Developer at Datafin Recruitment – Gauteng Randburg

ENVIRONMENT:

CREATE and maintain cutting-edge software solutions as your coding talents as a SQL Developer is sought by a leading Business Process Outsourcer to join its Operational Dev team. You will be leaving heavily on SQL Server to query, analyse and manipulate data for the in-house developed systems and reports. You will be required to support the deployment of new IT systems and infrastructure, alongside the 12 members of the IT department, and report directly to the Head of IT. The ideal candidate must have a minimum of 5 years’ experience using SQL, with at least 3 of the most recent years using and programming in SQL daily. Additionally, you will need a solid understanding of relational databases and database design, T-SQL, SSRS, Excel and basic VBA programming.

DUTIES:

Support the deployment of new IT systems and infrastructure.

Diagnose problems using a logical approach and understanding of the underlying systems.

Working individually or as part of a team on small to medium sized SQL projects to solve operational business requirements as well as data manipulation when needed.

Creating ad-hoc queries or SQL Server stored procedures, views and jobs based on user requests or to maintain, troubleshoot or improve existing SQL functionality.

Working on large data sets in a live transactional environment with an awareness of the impact of running demanding queries and the side effects on a busy operational call centre.

Create and maintain constraints, keys, and indexes to improve performance and maintain database integrity and business rules.

Design and maintain Excel and SSRS reports using stored procedures and views.

Maintain or improve existing Excel reports using VBA for extended functionality.

Querying and summarising data across multiple servers and databases using linked servers.

Working with dynamic SQL to solve difficult cross-server and cross-database queries and summaries.

REQUIREMENTS:

A minimum of 5 years using and programming in SQL.

At least 3 of the most recent years using and programming in SQL daily.

Solid understanding of relational databases and database design.

Excellent knowledge of the T-SQL language including use of stored procedures, triggers, views, data types, keys indexes, constraints, foreign keys, relational design and the related tools and development environments.

A good understanding of SSRS, Excel and basic VBA programming.

Experience optimising SQL Server queries and stored procs.

A general interest in programming and development.

Knowledge of SQL environment using tracing tools.

ATTRIBUTES:

A strong sense of responsibility and ownership and a solid work ethic.

Accurate and precise approach with a strong sense of attention to detail.

The ability to work independently and as part of a team.

A willingness to learn about the existing business and systems enabling participation in the improvement and further development of these systems.

Very good verbal and written communication skills with the ability to adapt to communicating with senior technical team, management and non-technical call centre agents.

Very good problem-solving skills and an aptitude for applying critical reasoning and logic to solve challenging business problems.

Very logical with good understanding of basic mathematics and statistics.

Organised and task driven with a need to complete tasks well.

COMMENTS:

