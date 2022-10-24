SQL (T-SQL) Developer – Gauteng Waterkloof

Our client leaders in the banking space has a vacancy available for a SQL (T-SQL) Developer with a good understanding and experience in C# Development. This is a permanent opportunity that is based in the Pretoria region.

What the job will entail day to day

Assess, develop, upgrade and document procedures for systems, communications environments and application software.

Consulting with Account Managers, Executive Head: Executive Head: Innovation, Architecture & Development, Operations Manager and colleagues relating to maintenance, enhancements and development of the system.

Consulting with network administration employees to evaluate interface between hardware and software.

Document and direct software testing including validation procedures

Modifying existing software to correct errors to adapt it to new hardware or to upgrade interfaces and improve performances.

Research, analyze and evaluate requirements for software applications and operating systems.

Advise on areas that could be improved on and keep up-to-date with new trends in software development and technologies that can be used to benefit of the Company.

Skills

Minimum 2 – 3 years’ experience in a SQL Full stack Software Development role

Minimum 2 – 3 years’ experience in the following technologies

MS SQL Database (T-SQL)

C#

JavaScript

Microservices

Knowledge and experience on web services development is a requirement

Qualifications

Tertiary education: IT Diploma or degree would be an advantage

Matric or equivalent qualification recognized by the Department of Higher Education & Training

Desired Skills:

SQL

t-sql

C#

javascript

microservices

Web Development

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Learn more/Apply for this position