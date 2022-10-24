SQL (T-SQL) Developer – Gauteng Waterkloof

Oct 24, 2022

Our client leaders in the banking space has a vacancy available for a SQL (T-SQL) Developer with a good understanding and experience in C# Development. This is a permanent opportunity that is based in the Pretoria region.

What the job will entail day to day

  • Assess, develop, upgrade and document procedures for systems, communications environments and application software.
  • Consulting with Account Managers, Executive Head: Executive Head: Innovation, Architecture & Development, Operations Manager and colleagues relating to maintenance, enhancements and development of the system.
  • Consulting with network administration employees to evaluate interface between hardware and software.
  • Document and direct software testing including validation procedures
  • Modifying existing software to correct errors to adapt it to new hardware or to upgrade interfaces and improve performances.
  • Research, analyze and evaluate requirements for software applications and operating systems.
  • Advise on areas that could be improved on and keep up-to-date with new trends in software development and technologies that can be used to benefit of the Company.

Skills

  • Minimum 2 – 3 years’ experience in a SQL Full stack Software Development role
  • Minimum 2 – 3 years’ experience in the following technologies
  • MS SQL Database (T-SQL)
  • C#
  • JavaScript
  • Microservices
  • Knowledge and experience on web services development is a requirement

Qualifications

  • Tertiary education: IT Diploma or degree would be an advantage
  • Matric or equivalent qualification recognized by the Department of Higher Education & Training

Desired Skills:

  • SQL
  • t-sql
  • C#
  • javascript
  • microservices
  • Web Development

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

