SQL (T-SQL) Developer – Gauteng Waterkloof

Our client leaders in the banking space has a vacancy available for a SQL (T-SQL) Developer with a good understanding and experience in C# Development. This is a permanent opportunity that is based in the Pretoria region.
What the job will entail day to day
- Assess, develop, upgrade and document procedures for systems, communications environments and application software.
- Consulting with Account Managers, Executive Head: Executive Head: Innovation, Architecture & Development, Operations Manager and colleagues relating to maintenance, enhancements and development of the system.
- Consulting with network administration employees to evaluate interface between hardware and software.
- Document and direct software testing including validation procedures
- Modifying existing software to correct errors to adapt it to new hardware or to upgrade interfaces and improve performances.
- Research, analyze and evaluate requirements for software applications and operating systems.
- Advise on areas that could be improved on and keep up-to-date with new trends in software development and technologies that can be used to benefit of the Company.
Skills
- Minimum 2 – 3 years’ experience in a SQL Full stack Software Development role
- Minimum 2 – 3 years’ experience in the following technologies
- MS SQL Database (T-SQL)
- C#
- JavaScript
- Microservices
- Knowledge and experience on web services development is a requirement
Qualifications
- Tertiary education: IT Diploma or degree would be an advantage
- Matric or equivalent qualification recognized by the Department of Higher Education & Training
Desired Skills:
- SQL
- t-sql
- C#
- javascript
- microservices
- Web Development
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years