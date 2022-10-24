Web Developer / WordPress Experience – Western Cape Cape Town

Oct 24, 2022

Our client in Cape Town is currently looking to employ an:

WEB DEVELOPER/DESIGNER WITH WORDPRESS EXPERIENCE

To be able to start soonest
REQUIREMENTS:

  • Must have experience working with HTML/CSS/ WordPress / Woo-commerce.
  • JavaScript/jQuery and working with databases (MySQL) a bonus
  • Some skills in the Adobe Suite/ Premiere pro’/adobe premiere rush
  • A great digital portfolio

RESPONSIBILITIES

  • Taking ownership of designing and developing responsive websites in WordPress.
  • Updating and maintaining websites as required.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:

  • Some form of I.T. Qualification
  • Portfolio of work completed
  • Clear Credit and Criminal Record
  • At least 3 to 4 years of experience in this field
  • Able to do a bit of Graphic Designing

Desired Skills:

  • Web Developer
  • WordPress
  • Java
  • Programer
  • I.T. Technician
  • Website
  • Graphic Designer

