Web Developer / WordPress Experience – Western Cape Cape Town

Our client in Cape Town is currently looking to employ an:

WEB DEVELOPER/DESIGNER WITH WORDPRESS EXPERIENCE

To be able to start soonest

REQUIREMENTS:

Must have experience working with HTML/CSS/ WordPress / Woo-commerce.

JavaScript/jQuery and working with databases (MySQL) a bonus

Some skills in the Adobe Suite/ Premiere pro’/adobe premiere rush

A great digital portfolio

RESPONSIBILITIES

Taking ownership of designing and developing responsive websites in WordPress.

Updating and maintaining websites as required.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:

Some form of I.T. Qualification

Portfolio of work completed

Clear Credit and Criminal Record

At least 3 to 4 years of experience in this field

Able to do a bit of Graphic Designing

Desired Skills:

Web Developer

WordPress

Java

Programer

I.T. Technician

Website

Graphic Designer

Learn more/Apply for this position