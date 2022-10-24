Web Developer / WordPress Experience

Our client in Cape Town is currently looking to employ an:
WEB DEVELOPER/DESIGNER WITH WORDPRESS EXPERIENCE
To be able to start soonest
REQUIREMENTS:
- Must have experience working with HTML/CSS/ WordPress / Woo-commerce.
- JavaScript/jQuery and working with databases (MySQL) a bonus
- Some skills in the Adobe Suite/ Premiere pro’/adobe premiere rush
- A great digital portfolio
RESPONSIBILITIES
- Taking ownership of designing and developing responsive websites in WordPress.
- Updating and maintaining websites as required.
MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:
- Some form of I.T. Qualification
- Portfolio of work completed
- Clear Credit and Criminal Record
- At least 3 to 4 years of experience in this field
- Able to do a bit of Graphic Designing
Desired Skills:
- Web Developer
- WordPress
- Java
- Programer
- I.T. Technician
- Website
- Graphic Designer