Analyst Programmer at iLaunch

This is a Senior Development role including design of specifications, coding, implementation, testing, data conversion and documentation and system enhancements. The incumbent is individually accountable for achieving results through own efforts.

We are currently sourcing for an Intermediate to Senior Analyst Programmer.

Minimum Requirements

4 years BI experience

Kimball Methodologies

Agile environment

Microsoft BI Stack, SQL, SSIS, SSRS, SASS, AWS certification

