Applications Support Analyst at Liberty Group – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Key Responsibilities:

To work with the proposition, operations, change and development teams to assist in solving business and system issues and designing business solutions to deliver superior customer experiences and a low ‘cost to serve’ operation.

Provide proactive, on-going support to cross functional teams and team members to support a mature working environment, including assisting with production support and migration related tasks and issues when required.

Build relationships and collaborate with key stakeholders to build trust that will help to ensure deliverables stay on track, especially linking Operations and IT teams together.

Contribute to the evaluation and improvement of the strategic and operational elements of the IT Support Process

Perform daily health checks to ensure application related issues are pro-actively identified and addressed

Working within the ITIL ITSM framework, including the logging and response to incidents, problems, and changes.

Incident investigation, troubleshooting and resolution.

Liaising with Infrastructure and Application partners to log, manage and resolve queries.

Work closely with the Infrastructure teams to continuously improve the stability in this environment

Communicating with teams in the business to notify of system incidents and resolution thereof.

Protect and ensure the stability of the operational systems as well as maintain the integrity of the data they contain.

Proactively suggest ways of improving system stability, availability, performance, and reliability.

Work independently on escalated issues.

Ownership of the support “how-to” knowledge base.

Out of hours availability to manage high priority incidents, issues, and support on Infrastructure and Application maintenance and patching

Monitoring of web usage and outages using monitoring tools and infrastructure dashboards

Work with IT team to ensure frontend system security is always maintained

Assist in maintaining the digital principles of the business

Quick response to add-hoc requests, and important deliverables to clients.

Desired Skills:

ITIL

5 years Application support experience in a Wealth Management/LISP/Asset Management business

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Group Investment Platform (GIP)is building a new and exciting financial services business which will provide a leading edge investment platform and supporting services to independent financial advisers as well as tied advisers within Standard Bank and Liberty. As part of STANLIB, Africa’s largest wealth manager, Group Investment Platform is able to leverage the latest global technologies to build an investment platform based on modern architecture and straight through processing. This will deliver a highly competitive proposition based on customer centricity and digital enablement. You will play a key role in delivering this innovative and ground breaking solution, transitioning our current LISP business and supporting the vision of becoming the number one investment platform in South Africa by 2024.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Pension

Provident

Group Life Assurance

Medical Aid

