Bridging the digital gap for township tech SMMEs

Tarsus On Demand is partnering with the SAtion ecosystem and Microsoft to offer a free, day-long business development workshop for 40 small, micro and medium enterprises (SMMEs) based in townships in and around Johannesburg.

The workshop, which takes place on November 11, aims to equip tech entrepreneurs with skills and resources to grow their businesses.

The free workshop aims to equip township tech SMMEs with knowledge and skills to build systems that help them streamline their workflows, communicate more effectively with their customers, and gain better insights into their operations, their market, and their competition.

Yiedi’s Mbekezeli Khumalo, who has more than 12 years of experience in start-ups, incubation and acceleration, will facilitate the workshop.

Participants will receive tips and tricks on:

* Business strategy – developing your vision, mission, and strategic priorities for your business;

* Go-to-market strategy – business development and sales;

* Finance – creating the perfect financial strategy;

* Marketing – the importance of a social media presence; and

* Modern work collaboration tools.

Mpho Nyembe, brand and program manager at Tarsus On Demand, comments: “A thriving SMME sector is the key to addressing the challenges of unemployment, poverty, and inequality in South Africa. To harness the potential for SMMEs as an engine for inclusive growth, we need to break down the obstacles entrepreneurs face as well as equip them with the resources they need to become globally competitive.

“This initiative with SAtion and Microsoft is one of the ways we are helping to expose SMMEs to best business practices and equip them with the skills and tools to thrive in the digital economy. We are looking forward to working with our partners to help these emerging businesses scale and succeed through digital technology and cutting edge strategies.”

Justine Grimmer, programme lead of the SAtion ecosystem, comments: “Township SMMEs have enormous potential to drive growth and create jobs. However, all too many face challenges accessing the data and resources that they need to make informed business decisions, optimise costs, drive innovation and reach customers.

“We are, for that reason, pleased to be working with Tarsus On Demand and Microsoft to equip SMMEs with practical, actionable advice about how they can streamline management of their businesses and grow revenues in a volatile world. By helping more SMMEs to thrive, we can advance sustainable employment and create a more prosperous future.”