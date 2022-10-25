Optimal Growth Technologies is looking for a Business Analyst to be responsible for Technical solutions. The ideal candidate is a detailed planner, expert communicator, and top-notch, able to research specialized systems solutions and evaluate their impact.
Requirements:
- 5 – 7 years working experience as a Business Analyst
- Bachelor’s or Master’s degree in IT, Computer Science, Business Informatics
- Industry-recognized Business Analysis certification, e.g. IIBA ECBA, CCBA, CBAP or PMI-PBA.
- MS PowerBI / Tableau
- Valid South African driver’s license, able to travel for work purposes
- Mining industry experience
- Systems Analysis skills, Process mapping and Requirements elicitation
- Experience in the Software Development Lifecycle (SDLC) and Agile software development
Duties:
- Analysis of data such as budgets, systems data and performance statistics
- Modelling business processes and identifying opportunities for process improvements
- Identifying issues, risks and benefits of existing and proposed solutions and outlining business impacts
- Creating functional specifications for solutions
- Estimating costs and identifying business savings
- Implementing and testing of solutions
- Supporting business transition and helping to establish change
- Business Relationship Management with key stakeholders
- Partner with other stakeholders to develop necessary analysis and documentation in a collaborative way, communicating effectively and efficiently with Production, Managerial, and Executive Teams Gathering, validating and documenting business requirements
Desired Skills:
- PowerBI
- Lending
- Systems Analysis
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Optimal Growth Technologies provides organizations of all sizes with the best, most trustworthy solutions. In the ever-evolving technology market, we believe that companies need reliable allies who can guide them through the challenges that accompany technological growth.