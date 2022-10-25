Business Analyst for Supply Chain Management/ Demand Consumption – G2109 – Gauteng Pretoria

Contract Ends December 2025
Hybrid: Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn/Home Office rotation
- Business Analyst for Supply Chain Management/ Demand Consumption
- A minimum of 5 years of experience in business analysis or a related field (e.g., requirements or process engineering) within Supply Chain Management
- Exceptional analytical, conceptual thinking skills
- The ability to influence stakeholders and work closely with them to determine acceptable solutions
- Deep knowledge in functional and technical process design (from requirement to business process to the IT solution)
- Experience creating detailed reports and giving presentations
- Excellent planning, organizational, and time management skills
- Advanced technical skills and knowledge in designing state of the art software
- Experience in agile requirement engineering (> 5 years)
ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
Understanding of public cloud platform offerings and experience in cloud application development.
Desired Skills:
- IT
- SAP
- JAVA