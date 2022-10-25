Business Analyst for Supply Chain Management/ Demand Consumption – G2109

Contract Ends December 2025

Hybrid: Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn/Home Office rotation

Business Analyst for Supply Chain Management/ Demand Consumption

A minimum of 5 years of experience in business analysis or a related field (e.g., requirements or process engineering) within Supply Chain Management

Exceptional analytical, conceptual thinking skills

The ability to influence stakeholders and work closely with them to determine acceptable solutions

Deep knowledge in functional and technical process design (from requirement to business process to the IT solution)

Experience creating detailed reports and giving presentations

Excellent planning, organizational, and time management skills

Advanced technical skills and knowledge in designing state of the art software

Experience in agile requirement engineering (> 5 years)

ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

Understanding of public cloud platform offerings and experience in cloud application development.



Desired Skills:

IT

SAP

JAVA

