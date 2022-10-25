Business Analyst for Supply Chain Management/ Demand Consumption – G2109

Oct 25, 2022

Contract Ends December 2025
Hybrid: Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn/Home Office rotation

  • Business Analyst for Supply Chain Management/ Demand Consumption

  • A minimum of 5 years of experience in business analysis or a related field (e.g., requirements or process engineering) within Supply Chain Management
  • Exceptional analytical, conceptual thinking skills
  • The ability to influence stakeholders and work closely with them to determine acceptable solutions
  • Deep knowledge in functional and technical process design (from requirement to business process to the IT solution)
  • Experience creating detailed reports and giving presentations
  • Excellent planning, organizational, and time management skills
  • Advanced technical skills and knowledge in designing state of the art software
  • Experience in agile requirement engineering (> 5 years)

ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

Understanding of public cloud platform offerings and experience in cloud application development.

Desired Skills:

  • IT
  • SAP
  • JAVA

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published.