Business Analyst – Gauteng Johannesburg

Oct 25, 2022

Optimal Growth Technologies is looking for a Business Analyst to be responsible for Technical solutions. The ideal candidate is a detailed planner, expert communicator, and top-notch, able to research specialized systems solutions and evaluate their impact.

Requirements:

  • 5 – 7 years working experience as a Business Analyst
  • Bachelor’s or Master’s degree in IT, Computer Science, Business Informatics
  • Industry-recognized Business Analysis certification, e.g. IIBA ECBA, CCBA, CBAP or PMI-PBA.
  • MS PowerBI / Tableau
  • Valid South African driver’s license, able to travel for work purposes
  • Mining industry experience
  • Systems Analysis skills, Process mapping and Requirements elicitation
  • Experience in the Software Development Lifecycle (SDLC) and Agile software development

Duties:

  • Analysis of data such as budgets, systems data and performance statistics
  • Modelling business processes and identifying opportunities for process improvements
  • Identifying issues, risks and benefits of existing and proposed solutions and outlining business impacts
  • Creating functional specifications for solutions
  • Estimating costs and identifying business savings
  • Implementing and testing of solutions
  • Supporting business transition and helping to establish change
  • Business Relationship Management with key stakeholders
  • Partner with other stakeholders to develop necessary analysis and documentation in a collaborative way, communicating effectively and efficiently with Production, Managerial, and Executive Teams Gathering, validating and documenting business requirements

Desired Skills:

  • PowerBI
  • Lending
  • Systems Analysis

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

Optimal Growth Technologies provides organizations of all sizes with the best, most trustworthy solutions. In the ever-evolving technology market, we believe that companies need reliable allies who can guide them through the challenges that accompany technological growth.

