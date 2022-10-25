Business Analyst – Western Cape Cape Town

Role Purpose
As a Business Analyst at the company,your role is to review, analyze and evaluate business systems and user needs for the company products. You will need to understand potential projects from a business perspective, what the requirements are and how a particular IT process or procedure needs to work. You will need to analyse customer requirements, define scope and objectives and document technical development requirements.
Requirements:
- Experience within a similar role, ideally working with SaaS products & solutions
- A curious person who likes to thoroughly understand how things work
- Ability to prioritise competing customer demands
- Creative thinker with the confidence to influence solution design
- Experience in agile/scrum development teams
- A passion for executing on product roadmaps, gathering and prioritizing product requirements, interacting with customers and internal teams to understand their needs
- Strong analytical capabilities, requirement elicitation, problem and impact analysis experience
- Proven experience collaborating with high performance, multi-disciplinary teams.
Responsibilities:
- Work closely with the Product Owner to understand and formulate the product design/goals
- Communicate with clients to understand their objectives and how the product can be designed to satisfy these objectives while aligned with core business goals
- Ensure the objectives/goals of the Product Owner are satisfied when defining requirements and designing solutions.
- Translating customer requirements into technical development requirements
- Assisting developers and quality assurance understand requirements
- Manage all scope changes to design proposals that can be driven by any key stakeholders (e.g., client demands, business objectives, development restrictions etc.)
- Accept ownership of how product features should work, including clear documentation, so this can be effectively communicated to relevant stakeholders.
- Work closely with appropriate team members to estimate effort to deliver features
- Assessment of bugs
Desired Skills:
- SaaS products & solutions
- agile/scrum development teams
- define scope and objectives
- document technical development requirements.