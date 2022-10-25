Cleveland Clinic, IBM trailblaze quantum computing in healthcare

Global health system Cleveland Clinic and IBM have begun deployment of an IBM Quantum System, which is to be located on Cleveland Clinic’s main campus in Cleveland.

The first quantum computer in healthcare, anticipated to be completed in early 2023, is a key part of the two organisations’ 10-year partnership aimed at fundamentally advancing the pace of biomedical research through high-performance computing. Announced in 2021, the Cleveland Clinic-IBM Discovery Accelerator is a joint center that leverages Cleveland Clinic’s medical expertise with the technology expertise of IBM.

“The current pace of scientific discovery is unacceptably slow, while our research needs are growing exponentially,” says Dr Lara Jehi, Cleveland Clinic’s chief research information officer. “We cannot afford to continue to spend a decade or more going from a research idea in a lab to therapies on the market. Quantum offers a future to transform this pace, particularly in drug discovery and machine learning.”

Dr Ruoyi Zhou, director, of the IBM Research/Cleveland Clinic partnership, comments: “A step change in the way we solve scientific problems is on the horizon. At IBM, we’re more motivated than ever to create with Cleveland Clinic and others lasting communities of discovery and harness the power of quantum computing, AI and hybrid cloud to usher in a new era of accelerated discovery in healthcare and life sciences.”

The Discovery Accelerator at Cleveland Clinic draws upon a variety of IBM’s technologies in high for computing, including:

Generative Toolkit for Scientific Discovery and other generative modelling capabilities that leverage AI to infer knowledge gaps and generate hypotheses, and ultimately aim to speed up the research process in therapeutics and biomarkers discovery;

RXN, a cloud-based platform that combines AI models and the ability to directly control robotic labs to enable end-to-end design and synthesis of new chemical compounds;

Deep Search, a next-generation AI tool for generating insight from large amounts of structured and unstructured technical literature; and

High-Performance Hybrid Cloud Computing technologies that enable researchers to “burst” their workloads into the cloud and access the resources they need at scale.

The Discovery Accelerator also serves as the technology foundation for Cleveland Clinic’s Global Centre for Pathogen Research & Human Health, part of the Cleveland Innovation District. The centre, supported by a $500-million investment from the State of Ohio, Jobs Ohio and Cleveland Clinic, brings together a team focused on studying, preparing and protecting against emerging pathogens and virus-related diseases.

Through Discovery Accelerator, researchers are leveraging advanced computational technology to expedite critical research into treatments and vaccines.

Together, the teams have already begun several collaborative projects that benefit from the new computational power. The Discovery Accelerator projects include a research study developing a quantum computing method to screen and optimise drugs targeted to specific proteins; improving a prediction model for cardiovascular risk following non-cardiac surgery; and using artificial intelligence to search genome sequencing findings and large drug-target databases to find effective, existing drugs that could help patients with Alzheimer’s and other diseases.

A significant part of the collaboration is a focus on educating the workforce of the future and creating jobs to grow the economy. An innovative educational curriculum has been designed for participants from high school to professional level, offering training and certification programs in data science, machine learning and quantum computing to build the skilled workforce needed for cutting-edge computational research of the future.

Featured picture: Drs Lara Jehi and Ruoyi Zhou