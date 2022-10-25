Data Analyst

Job Purpose:

The incumbent will be required to distill reliable knowledge from information already generated through analysis, interpretation, synthesis, evaluation repackaging and dissemination of knowledge products to be utilised by the Organisation and its Stakeholders to inform and improve their decision-making processes.

KPAs:

Information Services:

Distill reliable knowledge from information to make better use of information already generated through the analysis, interpretation, synthesis, evaluation, and repackaging of information for the purpose of enabling users ( the Organisation and other Stakeholders) better to assimilate the information.

Produce knowledge in the form of new, evaluated information in the form of critical reviews.

Drive the development of information systems/tool, compilation, and dissemination knowledge products.

Engage stakeholders to determine their data need and provide support and/or guidance.

Work with data scientists, architects, engineers to efficiently build data analytics products

Research and Benchmarking:

Collects, categorises, and tracks relevant information required for specific tasks and projects;

Perform support activities to benchmarking exercises under guidance from senior managers and specialists;

Conduct research on issues related to municipal challenges within the sector/ professional discipline (Collect data, examine relevance and synthesize).

Facilitate knowledge sharing /peer learning sessions/ presentations to the organisation’s staff and external stakeholders.

May include providing inputs to content and packaging of information for the sessions.

Programme Monitoring and Evaluation and Reporting:

Drive the development of information systems/tool, compilation, and dissemination knowledge products.

Engage stakeholders to determine, support and guide them on their information needs.

Facilitate knowledge sharing / peer learning sessions/ presentations to the organisation’s staff and external stakeholders. May include providing inputs to content and packaging of information for the sessions.

Stakeholder Management:

Within the scope of area of accountability, the Data Analyst will build and maintain relevant stakeholder relationships/ partnerships in line with the area of responsibility.

Ensure appropriate and timely communications with all stakeholders.

Build partnerships with relevant stakeholders to ensure programme success and to increase the organisation’s capacity to make an impact; and support the creation of reports to communicate about the programme and provide updates for website.

Requirements:

Degree in a relevant field of study such as Business Information Systems, Computer Science, Information Management, Mathematics, Statistics, economics

3+ years in software development experience and data management disciplines including data integration, modelling, optimization and data quality and/or other areas directly relevant to data engineering responsibilities and tasks

Knowledge of Data analysis tools such proficiency in SQL queries and procedures, Microsoft Excel, Matlab, SPSS

Understanding of Statistical and Machine Learning Algorithms

Knowledge of Data Visualization tools such as Tableau, QlikView, PowerBI

Good Communication and presentation skills

Understanding of the Government sector

Desired Skills:

PowerBI

Qlikview

Tableau

Statistical and Machine Learning Algorithms

SQL Queries and Procedures

Matlab

SPSS

Data Integration

Modelling

Data Quality

Data analysis

Data Mining

Visual analytics

Learn more/Apply for this position