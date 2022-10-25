Data Scientist – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

The role will primarily work with cross functional teams across data analytics, actuarial analytics, data science, clinical (coders and doctors), and data engineers in an international team. The objective of the role is to ensure timeous, robust and accurate delivery of relevant data science methods including responsibility of research , development, and monitoring of models. Effective communication between a range of stakeholders is vital to ensure delivery.

Requirements:

Develop data science models fit for purpose to solve business problems

Research and application of new data science techniques fit for purpose to solve real world problems

Rapidly test and iterate different data science algorithms

Ownership of model monitoring statistics and trigger points to decide model retraining parameters.

Contribute into the MLOps process to successful productionize models with MLOps Engineers

Mining large structured and unstructured datasets for a multitude of companies with different data structures

Usage of data science to find new insights to inform healthcare strategies and develop product, there will be a broad range of products to understand from clinical, operations, financial, fraud, digital, sales and marketing, wellness, etc.

Performing basic data analytics ad hoc to extract core data insights

Present data and model findings in a way that provides actionable insights

Connecting with a multitude of local and international stakeholders to understand the data, systems, and analytical processes in a healthcare context

Improve processes and data outcomes where opportunities arise

Qualifications:

Degree in either Data Science, Statistics, Applied Mathematics or Computer Science

Experience in healthcare data science is preferred

Proficient in SQL, python, and advanced excel

Proficient in exploratory data analysis for data science

Proficient in a range of data science algorithms (Machine Learning, Deep Learning, Reinforcement Learning, etc.). Specialisation in one field is also welcomed.

Working experience in the MLOps process and AI governance

Working experience in health outcome indices and metrics and measures

Working experience of the model lifecycle in at least 2 out of the following areas of expertise from clinical, operations, financial, fraud, digital, sales and marketing, wellness, or any relevant dataset in healthcare

Knowledge of patient health management, provider profiling, healthcare reporting, and other key healthcare technologies etc. is advantageous

Knowledge of clinical tools including coders, groupers, and classifications is advantageous

Knowledge of data science in the healthcare space is advantageous

Knowledge of healthcare benefit pricing, product pricing and other actuarial calculations (reserving, risk rating, etc.) is advantageous

Experience in Microsoft Azure preferred (Databricks, Synapse, Data Factory, etc.)

Desired Skills:

AZURE

MLOPS

AI GOVERNANCE

MACHINE LEARNING

DEEP LEARNING

SQL

PYTHON

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

