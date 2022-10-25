Developer

DEVELOPER – ILLOVO JHB

R558 644 – R642 119p/a – (Neg)

Role Description

This role will be engaged in all phases of the software development lifecycle which include analysing user/business system requirements, responding to outages and creating application system models. Participate in design meetings and consult with clients to refine, test and debug programs to meet business needs and interact and sometimes direct third-party partners in the achievement of business and technology initiatives.

KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS (Duties and Responsibilities)

Duties and responsibilitiesDevelopment and design

Develop, test, and implement new software programs

Design and update software application. This includes, but is not limited to: – database input, Data Communication Processes and User Interfaces.

Unit testing, maintain and recommend software improvements to ensure strong functionality and optimization.

Independently install, customize, and integrate commercial software packages.

Create root cause analysis report for system issues.

Work with experienced team members to conduct root cause analysis of issues, review new and existing code and/or perform unit testing.

Identify ideas to improve system performance and impact availability.

Resolve technical design issues or any applications and plans.

Input into the development of technical specifications and plans.

Review and analyse user requirements and convert requirements to design documents.

Compile timely, comprehensive, and accurate documentation and or reports as [URL Removed] Integration

Design the overall integration architecture in conjunction with experts on the target systems.

Design and code integration components including plug-ins. Messaging (and supporting business rules)

Estimate effort required for each integration point enhancement.

Perform unit testing for integration point enhanced and resolve defects.

Create additional data model elements and extend the existing application data model with new properties as needed for integration [URL Removed] configuration

Manage application configuration and perform minor/major software upgrades.

Configure screen layouts and create new screens in Guidewire Studio as and when required.

Configure business rules and other business logic in Guidewire’s scripting language.

Create forms and letter templates and their supporting XML descriptor files.

Create and modify existing type lists.

Configure operational parameters for roles, permissions, user attributes, regions, etc.

Create and extend data model elements with new properties for the existing application.

Stakeholder engagements

Regularly communicate with management and technical support colleagues.

Provide solutions to business challenges and input into technical decisions.

Provide comprehensive support to internal customers; achieve resolution to outstanding problems or issues.

Communicate effectively and professionally in all forms of communication with internal and external customers.

Ad-Hoc

Perform ad-hoc task when required by line managerQualifications

Matric & Tertiary qualification (DEGREE/DIPLOMA) in computer science or information systems.

Developers may work with multiple programming languages and operating systems, and knowledge of coding languages will be advantageous (e.g. Java. C#, C, or C++, API, Web API)

Ideal and advantage

Frameworks: Spring, Spring Boot, MVC, Jutro (Guidewire)

Tooling: IntelliJ IDE, VS Code, Github, JIRA, Confluence and Jenkins Application Servers (Tomcat, Apache HTTP, IIS)

Coding languages that will be advantageous Guidewire (Gosu)

.Net and Azure development also advantageous

ITIL foundation certificate

Cobit 5Experience:

5+ Years proven knowledge and experience in development and testing using Object Oriented Languages (Preferably Java 8+ or C#)

Operating at the level of a professionally qualified, experienced specialist and mid-management

Working on Microsoft environments (Support and configuration)

Implementing and deploying web services/applications (SOAP/REST)

Responding to second/third line [URL Removed]

Knowledge of business and management principles involved in strategic planning.

Knowledge of database [URL Removed] Skills

Interpreting data

Managing relationships

Communicating clearly

Embracing change

Team working

Talking initiative

Driving results

Managing risks.

Desired Skills:

Java 8+

C#

SOAP

REST

Gosu

HTTP

IIS

Tomcat

Apache

Spring

Spring Boot

MVC

Jutro (Guidewire)

JIRA

VS Code

.Net

Azure

C++

C

API

Github

IntelliJ IDE

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Investments, Insurance & Assurance

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

