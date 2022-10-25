ERP Consultant

Our client who offers tailored business solutions is currently looking for an ERP Consultant to join their team based at their Cape Town office, and able to travel when their clients need them onsite. Travel is within Cape Town and South Africa, as well as into Africa on rare occasions.

Duties and responsibilities:

Be responsible for, but not limited to, implementation, support and consulting for all Sage X3 customers, according to best practices.

Be knowledgeable of the latest developments in the industry, specifically around the products they bring to market.

Assist with and/or run the implementation of Sage X3 projects.

Configurate the Sage X3 system to the clients’ specifications, where possible.

Provide User and Systems administration training on Sage X3.

Writing of report specs and reports.

Run upgrades on existing client systems, when necessary.

Learn new products and versions.

Basic project administration.

Job Requirements:

BCom Accounting/Financial graduate or equivalent.

Excellent understanding of basic accounting principles.

Certified in Sage X3 or an equivalent ERP, with 3+ years implementation and support experience.

Proficient computer skills, including Microsoft Office Suite (Word, PowerPoint, and Excel)

Ability to work collaboratively in a team and create an inclusive environment with people at all levels of an organization.

Comfortable with ever-changing situations.

Ability to break down and solve problems.

Communicate effectively, both verbally and in writing.

Self-directed and able to work without supervision.

Energetic and eager to tackle new projects and ideas.

Valid driver’s license and own transport.

South African citizen or have a valid work permit.

Be knowledgeable in translating business requirements into solution specifications.

Fluent in English.

Covid vaccinated.

Desired Skills:

Sage

ERP Implementations

ERP software

SAP ERP

ERP Support

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

