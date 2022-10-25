Fixed Income Analyst

One of SA’s most established and renowned Asset Managers is making impressive strides in today’s unpredictable market, and due to expansion is looking for technically strong or stats major to complement their existing Fixed Income Analyst team.

You will be joining a team that encourages and enables clear differentiated thinking and freedom to apply your skills to portfolios that are not constraint by size, whilst promoting a collaborative culture.

This position requires the expertise of a professional who is passionate about the markets and investments.

Qualification

Relevant bachelor’s degree

CFA qualification, or progress towards qualification

Minimum 3 years of fixed income experience

Desired Skills:

Analysing

Fixed income

Assesing

Evaluating

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing

Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:

Degree

Chartered Financial Analyst

