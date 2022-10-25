Graduate Developer

The Role: This is the dream job for a smart and enthusiastic young graduate looking to get ahead in their professional career.

A leading integration’s and products company with a specialisation in the Financial Services & Banking Industry is looking to hire a talented, energetic and suitably qualified young individual to their team.

As a C# and SQL developer you will work with the senior technical architect doing customised development and integration for local and international clients. There is an exciting career path that may include international travel and long term incentives.

Skills and Experience: Requirements

Relevant formal qualification essential (BSc Degree)

18 months+ relevant experience.

Proficient in SQL

60% Grade average in university

Above average knowledge and experience with .Net Framework

C#

HTML

CSS

Skills and Knowledge

Ability to multitask

Great communication skills (not neg)

Ability to work in a team

Creative thinking

A fair understanding of general business principles

Deadline driven

Organised

