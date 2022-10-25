Grant Fraser is new Netstar MD

Altron has announced the appointment of Grant Fraser as MD of Netstar with effect from January 2023. Fraser, who has more than 14 years’ experience in executive leadership, will assume responsibility for Netstar’s strategic direction and growth.

Fraser is currently CEO of Amecor, an integrated security solutions company owned by the Carlyle Group. Before joining Amecor, he was chief operating officer of Mix Telematics Africa where he was part of the transitioning of the Africa business into one of the largest stolen vehicle recovery and telematics businesses on the continent. His role at Mix Telematics included subscriber growth and retentions in consumer, channel partner and dealer network for both fleet and consumer businesses across Africa.

Altron Group chief executive Werner Kapp says: “Grant is a highly driven and success orientated leader, whose skillset in business strategy, product development and customer experience will drive Netstar into the future.”

Fraser has also worked with companies such as Aberdare Cables and shock absorber maker Gabriel. Throughout his career he has been responsible for consolidating separate businesses and developing business strategies to grow market share – which saw many of the businesses become market leaders in their respective industries.

“I am delighted to be joining Netstar, a pioneer in connecting and protecting vehicle assets. Together with the team, we shall fully leverage the company’s innovative technology to assist our customers with cutting-edge fleet management solutions, software services as well as vehicle and asset tracking services,” says Fraser.