Intel demos next-generation Thunderbolt

Intel has demonstrated an early prototype of next-generation Thunderbolt in action, aligned to the USB Implementers Forum’s (USB-IF) release of the USB4 v2 specification.

Next-generation Thunderbolt will deliver 80 gigabits per second (Gbps) of bi-directional bandwidth and enable up to 120 Gbps for the best display experience, providing up to three times the capability of today’s technologies to meet the growing needs of content creators and gamers, all while maintaining compatibility with previous versions of Thunderbolt and USB.

“Intel has always been the industry pioneer and leader for wired connectivity solutions, and Thunderbolt is now the mainstream port on mobile PCs and integrated into three generations of Intel mobile CPUs,” says Jason Ziller, GM of the client connectivity division at Intel. “We’re very excited to lead the industry forward with the next generation of Thunderbolt built on the USB4 v2 specification, advanced to this next generation by Intel and other USB Promoter Group members.”

This prototype demonstration marks a major milestone in the journey to delivering next-generation Thunderbolt to the industry. The bandwidth needs of content creators and gamers are increasing significantly for high-resolution displays, low latency visuals, and the backup or transfer of huge video and data files.

Next-generation Thunderbolt will deliver up to three times the capability of Thunderbolt™ 4 and make creating and gaming more efficient and immersive.

In addition to supporting the latest version of USB4, the next generation of Thunderbolt will include improvements across a variety of areas including:

Two times the total bandwidth of Thunderbolt 4 to 80 Gbps, while providing up to three times the bandwidth to 120 Gbps for video-intensive usages.

Support for the newly released DisplayPort 2.1 for the best display experience.

Two times the PCI Express data throughput for faster storage and external graphics.

Works with existing passive cables up to 1m via a new signaling technology.

Compatible with previous versions of Thunderbolt, USB and DisplayPort.

Supported by Intel’s enabling and certification programs.