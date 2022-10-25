Intermediate .NET Developer at Reverside

Oct 25, 2022

  • Solid experience in Back-end web development, using C#, ASP.NET&amp; MVC4

  • Solid experience Front-end web development, using HTML5, CSS3, JQuery and other popular JavaScript

  • libraries

  • Solid experience in Object Oriented analysis and design

  • Experience in WCF, Web services

  • Experience using advantages, SSRS and SSIS will be advantages

  • At least 5 years SQL development experience at least 3 years’ experience in performance tuning

  • Prior experience in an investment environment would be preferred

  • Prior experience in a technical leadership position would be preferred

  • BPM Workflow

Desired Skills:

  • C#
  • ASP.NET
  • JQuery
  • BPM
  • SQL
  • SSRS

About The Employer:

Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centres in Johannesburg and Cape Town, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients globally.
Website – [URL Removed]
LinkedIn – [URL Removed]

