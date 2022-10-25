We are looking for an inspired IT Security Engineer to join a highly motivated and energetic team of security specialists to provide professional services (implementation, technical consulting and escalated security support) to customers.
The range of security technologies used by their customers typically includes next generation firewalls, VPN, SDWAN, threat prevention, secure web gateways, CASB, secure e-mail gateways, web proxies/WAF, multi-factor authentication and end point protection.
Specific responsibilities would include:
- Implementation of security technologies
- Technical delivery of security projects
- Technical documentation
- Technical consulting
- Escalated support to customers (remote or on-site)
Desired experience and qualifications:
- 5+ years experience with at least 3 years of experience with Fortinet or related security technologies
- Tertiary/industry qualifications that include IT systems and networking related courses
- Security technology vendor certifications
- Knowledge of cloud security technologies an advantage
Other attributes:
- Good written and verbal communication skills
- Systematic approach
- Good problem solving skills
- Keen attention to detail
- Positive and vibrant
Desired Skills:
- Security engineer
- fortinet
- firewall
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate