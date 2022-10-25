Junior Solutions Architect – Gauteng Midrand

Position Purpose:

The Solutions Architect is responsible for creating a comprehensive architecture for a solution and providing strategic direction throughout the design and deployment process. After determining a clear understanding of the client’s business needs, the Solutions Architect will map out the product, vendor and overall end-to-end design that will constitute the solution, and how they are going to work together to ensure success of the Customer’s requirements. This role will be accountable for the solution design approval at customer pre-order stage.

You will partner with Customers, sales, engineering, and product teams to craft scalable, flexible and resilient architectures that address Customer business problems and accelerate the adoption of the company products and solutions. In collaboration with sales, you will drive revenue growth across a broad set of Customers.

The role will also involve the RFP/RFI process as well as bespoke solutions in collaboration with Product teams from the quote to delivery processes, ensuring accurate verification, technical design vetting and overall quality for the correct design and implementation. This role will be leveraged as a key stakeholder for both the development and delivery lifecycles to plan and execute on scalable solutions and products.

Minimum Qualifications:

Minimum of a CCNA qualification (CCDA would be ideal)

Business related qualification would be an advantage

Minimum Experience:

2 or more years of proven success in influencing senior technology leaders to drive change in a pre-sales, customer, or solutions focused role.

Experience with Enterprise Architecture or Network Architecture pre-sales in a Network vendor or professional services environment.

Other Requirements:

Must have own transport

Role / Responsibilities:

Customer Engagement

Engage with Customer executives to identify pain points and opportunities

Understand the business strategy of the customer, effectively articulate how the company can enable and deliver value to their organization

Pre-Sales

Lead architecture and design

engagements to ensure the company products and solutions meet Customer needs and expectations Support internal teams to deliver correct product and solutions, ensuring technical validation on sold solution versus solution to be delivered

Continue to maintain technical executive relationships with customers throughout their journey

Complete technical templates for customers.

RFI/RFP proposal solution diagrams and proposal design

Ensure all solutions are documented

Assist in Sales technical and solution training

Attend internal and external meetings

Attend client meets, present new product and technology offerings

Support Product team on technical queries based on presentation

Facilitate change management where applicable (internal and customer facing)

Engage cross-functionally

Engage all departments relevant to customer lifecycle to influence outcomes in favour of delivering value to the company and its customers

Competencies

Knowledge

Excellent understanding of the architectural principles for software defined networks (SDN/ SDWAN) and cloud-based platforms

Familiar with Enterprise and Industry Architecture frameworks

Understanding of contract management and governance models

Skills

Technical expertise in network services solution and product and including SDN, Cloud, MPLS and IP

Design, implement and manage advanced architectures in an networking domain and integrate multiple systems or platforms

Able to present architecture concepts, designs, and goals to Customers at all levels.

Behavioral

Able to build business relationships, able to simplify complex concepts into compelling customer proposals

Results driven

Out-of-the-box innovative thinking, excellent problem-solving skills

Passionate about researching current and emerging technologies and developing innovative solutions

