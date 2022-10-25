Mid-Level Power BI Developer at Top Vitae

Oct 25, 2022

SUMMARY:

The primary purpose of a Mid Power BI Developer is to transform data into meaningful insights through
interactive dashboards and reports that help establish data-driven decision making across the organization.
As a Power BI Developer, you will also be responsible for understanding business requirements, data
modelling, user experience design, testing, deployment, security layers and workspaces in Power BI.

ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS:

  • Developing visual reports, dashboards and KPI scorecards using Power BI desktop.
  • Connecting to data sources, importing data and transforming data for Business Intelligence.
  • Excellent in analytical thinking for translating data into informative visuals and reports.
  • Able to implement row level security on data and have an understanding of application security layer
    models in Power BI.
  • Proficient in writing DAX queries in Power BI.
  • Responsible for design methodology and project documentation.
  • Building Analysis Services reporting models.
  • Able to develop tabular models that are compatible with warehouse standards.
  • Adept in developing, publishing and scheduling Power BI reports as per the business requirements.
  • Able to properly understand the business requirements and develop data models accordingly by
    taking care of the resources.
  • Should have knowledge and experience in prototyping, designing, and requirement analysis.
  • Should have knowledge and skills for secondary tools such as Microsoft Azure, SQL data
    warehouse, Visual Studio, etc.
  • Able to integrate Power BI reports into other applications using embedded analytics like Power BI
    service (SaaS), or by API automation.
  • Ability to be creative and create dashboards from user stories.

QUALIFICATIONS:

  • BSc in Computer Science or equivalent.
  • Minimum of 5 or more years hands on experience in Business Intelligence.
  • Should be familiar and experienced in SQL.
  • Familiarity with Python.

EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE:

  • Experience of 5+ years with BI tools and systems such as Power BI, Tableau, and Cognos.
  • Experience of 5+ years in data-specific roles.
  • Experience of 5+ years and familiarity with Microsoft Business Intelligence Stack having Power BI,
    SSAS, SSRS, SSIS.
  • Experience of 5+ years with DAX and M Query.

About The Employer:

A high end IT development company with exposure to cutting edge technology is looking for a Mid-Level Power BI Developer.

