Mid-Level Power BI Developer at Top Vitae – Eastern Cape saon_careerjunctionza_state

SUMMARY:

The primary purpose of a Mid Power BI Developer is to transform data into meaningful insights through

interactive dashboards and reports that help establish data-driven decision making across the organization.

As a Power BI Developer, you will also be responsible for understanding business requirements, data

modelling, user experience design, testing, deployment, security layers and workspaces in Power BI.

ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS:

Developing visual reports, dashboards and KPI scorecards using Power BI desktop.

Connecting to data sources, importing data and transforming data for Business Intelligence.

Excellent in analytical thinking for translating data into informative visuals and reports.

Able to implement row level security on data and have an understanding of application security layer

models in Power BI.

Proficient in writing DAX queries in Power BI.

Responsible for design methodology and project documentation.

Building Analysis Services reporting models.

Able to develop tabular models that are compatible with warehouse standards.

Adept in developing, publishing and scheduling Power BI reports as per the business requirements.

Able to properly understand the business requirements and develop data models accordingly by

taking care of the resources.

Should have knowledge and experience in prototyping, designing, and requirement analysis.

Should have knowledge and skills for secondary tools such as Microsoft Azure, SQL data

warehouse, Visual Studio, etc.

Able to integrate Power BI reports into other applications using embedded analytics like Power BI

service (SaaS), or by API automation.

Ability to be creative and create dashboards from user stories.

QUALIFICATIONS:

BSc in Computer Science or equivalent.

Minimum of 5 or more years hands on experience in Business Intelligence.

Should be familiar and experienced in SQL.

Familiarity with Python.

EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE:

Experience of 5+ years with BI tools and systems such as Power BI, Tableau, and Cognos.

Experience of 5+ years in data-specific roles.

Experience of 5+ years and familiarity with Microsoft Business Intelligence Stack having Power BI,

SSAS, SSRS, SSIS.

Experience of 5+ years with DAX and M Query.

About The Employer:

A high end IT development company with exposure to cutting edge technology is looking for a Mid-Level Power BI Developer.

