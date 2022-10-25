Mid-Level Power BI Developer at Top Vitae – Eastern Cape saon_careerjunctionza_state

SUMMARY:
The primary purpose of a Mid Power BI Developer is to transform data into meaningful insights through
interactive dashboards and reports that help establish data-driven decision making across the organization.
As a Power BI Developer, you will also be responsible for understanding business requirements, data
modelling, user experience design, testing, deployment, security layers and workspaces in Power BI.
ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS:
- Developing visual reports, dashboards and KPI scorecards using Power BI desktop.
- Connecting to data sources, importing data and transforming data for Business Intelligence.
- Excellent in analytical thinking for translating data into informative visuals and reports.
- Able to implement row level security on data and have an understanding of application security layer
models in Power BI.
- Proficient in writing DAX queries in Power BI.
- Responsible for design methodology and project documentation.
- Building Analysis Services reporting models.
- Able to develop tabular models that are compatible with warehouse standards.
- Adept in developing, publishing and scheduling Power BI reports as per the business requirements.
- Able to properly understand the business requirements and develop data models accordingly by
taking care of the resources.
- Should have knowledge and experience in prototyping, designing, and requirement analysis.
- Should have knowledge and skills for secondary tools such as Microsoft Azure, SQL data
warehouse, Visual Studio, etc.
- Able to integrate Power BI reports into other applications using embedded analytics like Power BI
service (SaaS), or by API automation.
- Ability to be creative and create dashboards from user stories.
QUALIFICATIONS:
- BSc in Computer Science or equivalent.
- Minimum of 5 or more years hands on experience in Business Intelligence.
- Should be familiar and experienced in SQL.
- Familiarity with Python.
EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE:
- Experience of 5+ years with BI tools and systems such as Power BI, Tableau, and Cognos.
- Experience of 5+ years in data-specific roles.
- Experience of 5+ years and familiarity with Microsoft Business Intelligence Stack having Power BI,
SSAS, SSRS, SSIS.
- Experience of 5+ years with DAX and M Query.
Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of applying.
About The Employer:
A high end IT development company with exposure to cutting edge technology is looking for a Mid-Level Power BI Developer.