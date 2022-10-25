Mid-Senior .Net Developer (X4) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

JOIN a fast-paced Agile environment of a leading Media House at the forefront of digital & online publishing seeking the coding expertise of Mid-Senior .Net Developers. Working closely with a multi-skilled team of Devs, Designers & Product Owners, you will help develop cutting-edge products across the web and mobile space, drive low level solution design workshops while also serving as the Tech Lead on large, more complex projects. You will require preferably a Computer Science/IT/Informatics or similar tertiary qualification, have 5+ years’ ASP.NET and C# development, 2+ years’ .NET Core, understand fundamental design patterns and principles (SOLID), advanced experience with JavaScript frameworks, RESTful API, HTML, CSS, SASS, Git and TDD. Any prior experience on scalable websites with high traffic load will prove beneficial.

DUTIES:

Work closely with Developers, Designers and Product Owners to develop cutting edge products across the web and mobile space, using the online platforms.

Take the technical lead on larger, more complex projects.

Drive low level solution design workshops with fellow team members during whiteboard sessions.

Make a positive contribution to requirement workshops, or scrum events attended with a view on the broader needs of the group.

Mentor, groom and knowledge share amongst team members.

Assist and support Design, QA and the OPS teams during the various stages of the development life cycle.

Develop enhancements and fix bugs on existing products.

Perform Alpha Testing on all developments.

REQUIREMENTS:

Tertiary qualification in Computer Science, IT or Informatics preferred.

5+ Years development experience working with ASP.NET and C#.

2+ Years development experience working with .NET Core.

Understanding fundamental design patterns and principles (SOLID).

Experience in RESTful API development.

Advanced experience with JavaScript frameworks.

Client-side experience in HTML, CSS and SASS.

Experience in MS SQL Server and source control (Git).

Understanding of TDD.

Nice-to-haves –

Previous experience on scalable websites with high traffic load.

Caching strategies.

Redis.

TypeScript.

Elasticsearch.

Cloud experience (Azure beneficial).

CI/CD.

ATTRIBUTES:

Strong analytical and creative problem-solving skills, with excellent attention to detail.

Self-managed and must have the ability to work independently on projects.

Ability to constructively help others and raise team performance.

Flexible about learning new methodologies and technologies.

