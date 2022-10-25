Performance Test Analyst – Gauteng Pretoria CBD

Oct 25, 2022

Experience:

  • 5 to 8 years’ experience in Performance Test Execution and Automation Test Analysis.
  • 3 to 6 years experienced in conducting functional testing and automation testing as well as
    co-ordinating and reporting on User Acceptance testing preparation, execution and sign off.
  • Extensive knowledge of LoadRunner – MF ALM.
  • Limited knowledge of software development
  • Experience in Integration Performance Testing.
  • API Performance Testing
  • Web services Performance Testing
  • Experience in ETL/BI Testing
  • Understanding of testing concepts i.e. testing methodologies and techniques.
  • Experience in automating API Services.
    The following will be an added advantage:
  • Knowledge of BPT (Business Process Testing) Framework.
  • Knowledge of C# and JAVA.
  • J-meter and Jira Experience

Desired Skills:

  • Performance Test Execution
  • Automation

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

