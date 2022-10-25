Projects Specialist at South32

POSITION SYNOPSIS:

The purpose of the role is to co-ordinate activities required to develop a sustainable solution to satisfy a desired business objective, and safely deliver this solution within approved scope, cost and schedule constraints.

REQUIREMENTS:

Serious contenders will have a Degree / BTECH/National Diploma in Engineering with a minimum of 5 years intensive experience in a project related environment;

Experience in leading and managing contractors on site to deliver favorable outcomes is essential;

Experience in managing internal and external stakeholders is essential;

Experience in delivering projects in a mining/processing environment is advantageous.

CORE ACCOUNTABILITIES:

Use the Project Type Selector in The Cube (Project Management Framework) to assign a project type (Appendix 1), based on a combination of risk (Appendix 2) and project value;

Assign development and delivery accountabilities in each phase;

Deliver project phases by application of The Cube;

Ensure new assets are correctly specified and engineering design activities are managed to eliminate or minimise risk in accordance with the Asset Management Standard;

Complete assurance requirements and obtain tollgate approvals in accordance with the Capital Investment Standard and internal Project Governance Committee reviews;

Store all Capital project documents in the relevant document management system;

Apply the relevant change management processes where changes to the project scope, schedule or cost forecast are identified;

Deliver project by application of the Cube;

Ensure technical information and documentation is updated to reflect new or decommissioned assets and modifications to assets in accordance with the Asset Management Standard;

Ensure lessons learnt are captured and disseminated;

Deliver on all Capital projects in accordance with Key Performance Indicators (KPI’s).

Desired Skills:

Project Planning

Project Management

Projects

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years IT Project Administration / Management

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

South32 is a globally diversified mining and metals company. Our purpose is to make a difference by developing natural resources, improving people’s lives now and for generations to come. We are trusted by our owners and partners to realise the potential of their resources. We produce bauxite, alumina, aluminium, metallurgical coal, manganese, nickel, silver, lead and zinc at our operations in Australia, Southern Africa and South America. With a focus on growing our base metals exposure, we also have two development options in North America and several partnerships with junior explorers around the world.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Pension Fund

Medical Aid

Travel Allowance

Performance Bonus

Learn more/Apply for this position